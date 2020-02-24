100,000 Tweets
The @tuxmachines account in Twitter as of this morning
We have been on Twitter for nearly a decade. It's proprietary and centralised, but some of our audience comes from there. In the start of March we'll have posted our 100,000th tweet in Twitter. A milestone? Maybe for Twitter. We try to focus on our presence in Free/libre networks, such as Mastodon, Pleroma and Diaspora. We joined Pleroma a year ago and have more followers there than we have in Twitter. Spring is fast approaching, which means we soon turn 16. █
-
- Roy Schestowitz's blog
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1036 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 9 min ago
1 hour 16 min ago
4 hours 16 min ago
4 hours 33 min ago
5 hours 1 min ago
5 hours 3 min ago
10 hours 39 min ago
10 hours 54 min ago
14 hours 30 min ago
14 hours 45 min ago