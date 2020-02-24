Ubuntu 20.04 Makes Picking a Graphics Driver Easier Now that the latest NVIDIA graphics are available in Ubuntu LTS releases directly (without the need for third-party repos or obtuse web downloads) dev are updating the look of the Software & Updates > Additional Drivers to better help users understand what it is they’re looking at. Here, for example, is how the graphics driver selection screen looks in Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS... Could be a touch clearer, couldn’t it? Ubuntu certainly thinks so too. It plans to adjust the order that ‘additional drivers’ are listed, and improve on the wording used to present them. For graphics drivers specifically this means overly technical terms like “X.org X server” and “metapackage” are being ditched, and more intelligible and concise labels introduced...