Events: DevCon (Mauritius), FOSDEM and Linux Plumbers Conference
DevCon 2020 is just about a month away
The annual Developers Conference of Mauritius is happening on 2 - 4 April. That leaves us like about a month of final preparations.
(pre-)FOSDEM +++ ILoveFS +++ Community
Every year, at the beginning of February, FOSDEM brings together thousands of Free Software enthusiasts for one weekend in Brussels to discuss current topics and developments in the Free Software world. The FSFE used this occasion to invite key Free Software groups of Europe one day before the FOSDEM festivities to participate in our "pre-FOSDEM meeting". This was an event for everyone to network and get an overview of the activities of different Free Software groups from all over Europe.
The event was kicked off by a presentation from Marcel Kolaja, Vice President of the European Parliament, which was then followed by insights and presentations from diverse Free Software organisations from all over Europe, from Portugal to Greece. After the presentations, we concluded with a dinner and a social meeting.
Linux Plumbers Conference: Videos for microconferences
The videos for all the talks in microconferences at the 2019 edition of Linux Plumbers are now linked to the schedule. Clicking on the link titled “video” will take you to the right spot in the microconference video. Hopefully, watching all of these talks will get you excited for the 2020 edition which we are busy preparing! Watch out for our call for microconferences and for our refereed track both of which are to be released soon. So now’s the time to start thinking about all the exciting problems you want to discuss and solve.
You can visit any online Linux discussion board, and you're guaranteed to find the same question posted over and over again: What's the best Linux laptop that I can buy? In 2020, this question is both easy and difficult to answer at the same time. On the one hand, the Linux kernel has made great strides in improving compatibility with hardware components, and it's now very rare for a laptop to not work with Linux at all. On the other hand, the sheer number of attractive laptops that work with Linux can be overwhelming and make the buying process feel tiring. To make it easier for you, we selected the best Linux-friendly laptop brands in 2020 and picked one laptop for each brand. All there's left for you to do is choose the laptop that best matches your requirements.
