Proprietary: Opera 67 Released and TurboTax Swindle
-
Opera 67 Released with ‘Workspaces’ for Tab Organization
Opera web browser 67 was released a few days ago with tab organization redefined via a new tool called ‘Workspaces’.
Often have your browser with too many tabs open? With Opera 67, opened tabs can be grouped into different workspaces. And you can easily switch workspaces via the icons in the left sidebar.
You can add up to 5 workspaces, name them, and designate their icons. Tabs can be moved to the workspace of your choice via their context (right-click) menu.
-
Ars takes the new Opera R2020 browser for a spin
Opera R2020 is available on Windows, MacOS, and Linux—meanwhile, Opera Touch, for mobile devices, is available on Android and iOS. We tested Opera on both Linux and Windows, and we also tested Opera Touch on Android. MacOS and iOS ports were not tested.
-
Tax Software Companies Mislead Citizens about Free Tax Filing Options - Validated Independent News
The average household income in the United States is just under $62,000, meaning most US citizens are entitled to file their taxes for free since they fall below the $64,000/year income line set by the IRS. But, as Justin Elliott and colleagues at ProPublica reported in a series of articles, internal documents and current or former company employees show how TurboTax and H&R Block “steered customers away from the government-sponsored free option and made them pay.”
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 698 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Linux Laptop Buyer’s Guide 2020
You can visit any online Linux discussion board, and you’re guaranteed to find the same question posted over and over again: What’s the best Linux laptop that I can buy? In 2020, this question is both easy and difficult to answer at the same time. On the one hand, the Linux kernel has made great strides in improving compatibility with hardware components, and it’s now very rare for a laptop to not work with Linux at all. On the other hand, the sheer number of attractive laptops that work with Linux can be overwhelming and make the buying process feel tiring. To make it easier for you, we selected the best Linux-friendly laptop brands in 2020 and picked one laptop for each brand. All there’s left for you to do is choose the laptop that best matches your requirements.
today's howtos
Librem 5 Updates and Interviews
Recent comments
1 hour 34 min ago
1 hour 47 min ago
4 hours 24 min ago
4 hours 32 min ago
12 hours 9 min ago
12 hours 16 min ago
15 hours 16 min ago
15 hours 33 min ago
16 hours 1 min ago
16 hours 3 min ago