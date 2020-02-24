Tiny, Linux-powered STM32MP1 SiP ships with two dev kit options
Octavo will soon ship its 18 x 18mm “OSD32MP15x” SiP module, which runs Linux on an 800MHz, dual -A7 STM32MP1. There’s also a “OSD32MP1-BRK” breakout board and a more comprehensive, RPi-ready “OSD32MP1-RED” dev kit on the way.
Octavo Systems announced that full production will begin by the end of March on its Linux-driven OSD32MP15x System-in-Package (SiP) implementation of STMicroelectronics’ STM32MP1 SoC. Measuring only 18 x 18mm, the SiP is billed as the smallest STM32MP1 module in existence. Indeed, the smallest we’ve seen is Kontron’s solderable, 25.4 x 25.4mm SOM-STM32MP157, which is not a SiP.
