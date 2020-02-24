Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 and CentOS 7 Receive Important Kernel Security Update
The new kernel security update is marked as “Important” by the Red Hat Product Security team and patches two heap overflows (CVE-2019-14816 and CVE-2019-14901) in the Marvell Wi-Fi chip driver.
While CVE-2019-14816 could allow an attacker on the same Wi-Fi physical network segment to cause a denial of service (system crash) or even maybe execute arbitrary code, CVE-2019-14901is more dangerous as it lets a remote attacker crash the system or execute arbitrary code.
