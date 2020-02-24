Octavo will soon ship its 18 x 18mm “OSD32MP15x” SiP module, which runs Linux on an 800MHz, dual -A7 STM32MP1. There’s also a “OSD32MP1-BRK” breakout board and a more comprehensive, RPi-ready “OSD32MP1-RED” dev kit on the way. Octavo Systems announced that full production will begin by the end of March on its Linux-driven OSD32MP15x System-in-Package (SiP) implementation of STMicroelectronics’ STM32MP1 SoC. Measuring only 18 x 18mm, the SiP is billed as the smallest STM32MP1 module in existence. Indeed, the smallest we’ve seen is Kontron’s solderable, 25.4 x 25.4mm SOM-STM32MP157, which is not a SiP.

Proprietary: Opera 67 Released and TurboTax Swindle Opera 67 Released with ‘Workspaces’ for Tab Organization Opera web browser 67 was released a few days ago with tab organization redefined via a new tool called ‘Workspaces’. Often have your browser with too many tabs open? With Opera 67, opened tabs can be grouped into different workspaces. And you can easily switch workspaces via the icons in the left sidebar. You can add up to 5 workspaces, name them, and designate their icons. Tabs can be moved to the workspace of your choice via their context (right-click) menu.

Ars takes the new Opera R2020 browser for a spin Opera R2020 is available on Windows, MacOS, and Linux—meanwhile, Opera Touch, for mobile devices, is available on Android and iOS. We tested Opera on both Linux and Windows, and we also tested Opera Touch on Android. MacOS and iOS ports were not tested.

Tax Software Companies Mislead Citizens about Free Tax Filing Options - Validated Independent News The average household income in the United States is just under $62,000, meaning most US citizens are entitled to file their taxes for free since they fall below the $64,000/year income line set by the IRS. But, as Justin Elliott and colleagues at ProPublica reported in a series of articles, internal documents and current or former company employees show how TurboTax and H&R Block “steered customers away from the government-sponsored free option and made them pay.”