Linux
Tiny, Linux-powered STM32MP1 SiP ships with two dev kit options

Octavo will soon ship its 18 x 18mm “OSD32MP15x” SiP module, which runs Linux on an 800MHz, dual -A7 STM32MP1. There’s also a “OSD32MP1-BRK” breakout board and a more comprehensive, RPi-ready “OSD32MP1-RED” dev kit on the way. Octavo Systems announced that full production will begin by the end of March on its Linux-driven OSD32MP15x System-in-Package (SiP) implementation of STMicroelectronics’ STM32MP1 SoC. Measuring only 18 x 18mm, the SiP is billed as the smallest STM32MP1 module in existence. Indeed, the smallest we’ve seen is Kontron’s solderable, 25.4 x 25.4mm SOM-STM32MP157, which is not a SiP. Read more

Proprietary: Opera 67 Released and TurboTax Swindle

  • Opera 67 Released with ‘Workspaces’ for Tab Organization

    Opera web browser 67 was released a few days ago with tab organization redefined via a new tool called ‘Workspaces’. Often have your browser with too many tabs open? With Opera 67, opened tabs can be grouped into different workspaces. And you can easily switch workspaces via the icons in the left sidebar. You can add up to 5 workspaces, name them, and designate their icons. Tabs can be moved to the workspace of your choice via their context (right-click) menu.

  • Ars takes the new Opera R2020 browser for a spin

    Opera R2020 is available on Windows, MacOS, and Linux—meanwhile, Opera Touch, for mobile devices, is available on Android and iOS. We tested Opera on both Linux and Windows, and we also tested Opera Touch on Android. MacOS and iOS ports were not tested.

  • Tax Software Companies Mislead Citizens about Free Tax Filing Options - Validated Independent News

    The average household income in the United States is just under $62,000, meaning most US citizens are entitled to file their taxes for free since they fall below the $64,000/year income line set by the IRS. But, as Justin Elliott and colleagues at ProPublica reported in a series of articles, internal documents and current or former company employees show how TurboTax and H&R Block “steered customers away from the government-sponsored free option and made them pay.”

Events: DevCon (Mauritius), FOSDEM and Linux Plumbers Conference

  • DevCon 2020 is just about a month away

    The annual Developers Conference of Mauritius is happening on 2 - 4 April. That leaves us like about a month of final preparations.

  • (pre-)FOSDEM +++ ILoveFS +++ Community

    Every year, at the beginning of February, FOSDEM brings together thousands of Free Software enthusiasts for one weekend in Brussels to discuss current topics and developments in the Free Software world. The FSFE used this occasion to invite key Free Software groups of Europe one day before the FOSDEM festivities to participate in our "pre-FOSDEM meeting". This was an event for everyone to network and get an overview of the activities of different Free Software groups from all over Europe. The event was kicked off by a presentation from Marcel Kolaja, Vice President of the European Parliament, which was then followed by insights and presentations from diverse Free Software organisations from all over Europe, from Portugal to Greece. After the presentations, we concluded with a dinner and a social meeting.

  • Linux Plumbers Conference: Videos for microconferences

    The videos for all the talks in microconferences at the 2019 edition of Linux Plumbers are now linked to the schedule. Clicking on the link titled “video” will take you to the right spot in the microconference video. Hopefully, watching all of these talks will get you excited for the 2020 edition which we are busy preparing! Watch out for our call for microconferences and for our refereed track both of which are to be released soon. So now’s the time to start thinking about all the exciting problems you want to discuss and solve.

