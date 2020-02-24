today's howtos
-
How to Install Sudoku-Game App on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS /19.10?
-
How to install the SuperTuxKart Game on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS/19.10?
-
How To Create And Launch Ubuntu VMs With Multipass On Linux
-
How to Install Quadrapassel Game for Linux Ubuntu 18.04 LTS/ 19.10?
-
How To Format A Disk Drive With Ubuntu Disk Utility
-
How To Install OpenVPN on Debian 10/9
-
How to Install PostgreSQL and pgAdmin in CentOS 8
-
How to set up Linux chroot jails
-
Install and Configure Webmin to Manage Linux Servers Remotely and Graphically
-
Install Nginx with Brotli on Ubuntu 18.04 – Google Cloud
-
Learn CentOS Part 1 - Introduction and Installation
-
Learn CentOS Part 2 - Navigating the GNOME Desktop
-
Learn CentOS Part 3 - Exploring the Linux Filesystem
-
This Will Make You a Command-Line Ninja
-
Usage of Top Command in Linux Explained with Terms
-
Generating a vmcore in OCI
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 753 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
How Kosovo won DebConf21
On 20 February, the DebConf team announced that Kosovo will host DebConf21 in the summer of 2021. DebConf is an annual, week-long conference of Debian Developers, typically attracting between 300 and 600 people to a different host city each year. The DebConf21 win is a strong endorsement of the work done by local groups including FLOSSK, CoderGals Kosovo and Toastmasters. FLOSSK operate the amazing Prishtina Hackerspace and they have been running an annual event, Software Freedom Kosovo (SFK) for ten years now. The CFP deadline for SFK 2020 is imminent, please submit your proposal before 1 March. CoderGals Kosovo ran their first Hackathon for Girls in Prizren, 2017. As a Debian Developer, I've visited and helped organize a number of events in the region covering Albania, Montenegro and Kosovo. At the Digital-born Media Carnival in Kotor, 2017, I was fortunate to meet four students from Kosovo, including Albiona and Qendresa Hoti, who told me about their plans to run a hackathon in Prizren. They invited me to attend as an advisor to their event and this was a great opportunity to see the possibilities in Kosovo.
Games: MoonQuest, Edgar - Bokbok in Boulzac, Radio General, Golf With Your Friends, Stardew Valley and More
Collabora Office for Phones
SUSE was a foundational supporter of LibreOffice, and it was clear that smartphones were becoming a thing, and something needed to be done here. Also Apache OpenOffice was being used (without anything being contributed back) by AdrOpen Office - which looked like 'X on Android', so we needed a gap plugging solution, and fast. Luckily a chunk of the necessary work: cross-compiling was dual-purpose. Getting to work was part of our plan inside SUSE to build our Windows LibreOffice with MINGW under SLES. That would give us a saner & more reliable, and repeatable build-system for our problem OS: Windows. Of course we used that to target Android as well, you can see Tor's first commit. We had a very steep learning curve; imagine having to patch the ARM assembler of your system libraries to make STL work for example. FOSDEM as always provided a huge impetus (checkout my slides) to deliver on the ambitious "On-line and in your pocket" thing. I have hazy visions of debugging late at night in a hotel room with Kendy to get our first working screenshot there:
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
5 min 26 sec ago
1 hour ago
3 hours 25 min ago
3 hours 29 min ago
6 hours 8 min ago
10 hours 18 min ago
10 hours 25 min ago
10 hours 30 min ago
11 hours 33 min ago