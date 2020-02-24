How Kosovo won DebConf21 On 20 February, the DebConf team announced that Kosovo will host DebConf21 in the summer of 2021. DebConf is an annual, week-long conference of Debian Developers, typically attracting between 300 and 600 people to a different host city each year. The DebConf21 win is a strong endorsement of the work done by local groups including FLOSSK, CoderGals Kosovo and Toastmasters. FLOSSK operate the amazing Prishtina Hackerspace and they have been running an annual event, Software Freedom Kosovo (SFK) for ten years now. The CFP deadline for SFK 2020 is imminent, please submit your proposal before 1 March. CoderGals Kosovo ran their first Hackathon for Girls in Prizren, 2017. As a Debian Developer, I've visited and helped organize a number of events in the region covering Albania, Montenegro and Kosovo. At the Digital-born Media Carnival in Kotor, 2017, I was fortunate to meet four students from Kosovo, including Albiona and Qendresa Hoti, who told me about their plans to run a hackathon in Prizren. They invited me to attend as an advisor to their event and this was a great opportunity to see the possibilities in Kosovo.

Games: MoonQuest, Edgar - Bokbok in Boulzac, Radio General, Golf With Your Friends, Stardew Valley and More Incredibly quirky exploration adventure 'MoonQuest' is out now - adds Linux support After being in development for 8 years, plus 18 months of that being in Early Access, MoonQuest from developer Ben Porter of Wizard Mode is now officially released. With procedural generation, each game you jump into gives you something new and weird to explore including wild forests, giant mountains and ancient ruins. Your quest? Bring light to a darkened world. Harvest resources, find treasure, and forge the weapons that will help you on your journey. A little Terraria-like in its presentation, with a destructible world too but the overall feel is vastly different and unique in its own right.

Take your chicken on a wild adventure in 'Edgar - Bokbok in Boulzac' - out now Take control of the outcast Edgar, a rather quirky individual who wears a tin hat and talks to their Chicken in 'Edgar - Bokbok in Boulzac' and it's out now. Note: Key provided by their PR team. Developed by the French team La Poule Noire, it's not particularly long game with the developer saying it takes 2-5 hours (my run through was about 2 hours) but it positively oozes charm. I actually fell a little bit in love with it when I completed the old demo previously, with this silly protagonist who calls their chicken "Precious" and things just continue getting more weird as the story goes on—what do you expect with a city where an 800 year old fire rages beneath the surface? Cultists, probably.

Upcoming strategy game 'Radio General' has you yell orders down a microphone Sitting in a tent during WW2 and all you have is a map and a radio, it's time to shout some orders and hopefully win. You quite literally do shout your orders too, you need a microphone for this as it's using speech recognition. While not a unique idea, a few others have done it, for it to be in a strategy game like this definitely is a bit more unusual. It's real-time too and as you get verbal reports back you then need to act fast and start making some decisions.

Golf With Your Friends to leave Early Access in Q2 this year Blacklight Interactive and Team17 have announced that their amusing multiplayer golf game, Golf With Your Friends, is leaving Early Access. They've not actually given an exact date yet but we at least have a release window now, with "Q2 2020" being mentioned. Blacklight did say we can expect plenty more content to be added in before the full release, and they only recently introduced some big updates too like a whole Worms-themed set and a Museum set too.

Stardew Valley turns 4, more free updates on the way Gamers can have a little extra farming, as a treat. Stardew Valley is confirmed to be getting another free content update as it just recently hit four years since release. After the release it's had multiple big updates already, with the 1.4 update going out last November so it's not exactly been long. That update was huge too adding in tons of new customization, a big farm screenshot feature, big multiplayer enhancements, gamepads improvements and much more.

Working on games and need some interface sounds? Kenney saves the day again Kenney is well-known for creating high-quality reusable art assets, they've done a huge amount you can buy and quite a lot are also public domain under the CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication license so you really can do anything. They're also now doing audio assets! Giving developers in need something a little extra, on top of everything they already do. Just recently, they released the Interface Sounds pack which contains 100 public domain sound effects that anyone can download and use free (you can also donate). All high quality too—wonderful!

"Doosk" is a crossover mod that brings the weapons and gameplay from "Dusk" to "Doom" Considering we already have several mods of this type for Doom, that aim to mix elements from different popular FPS's (see GOL articles for BlooM, BorderDoom and DaggerHell Overkill as references), it was only a matter of time until someone decided to bring the insanity of Dusk as well…