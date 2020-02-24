GNU/Linux on Devices
-
VOIXATCH Smartwatch Comes with a Detachable Bluetooth Headset (Crowdfunding)
VOIXATCH runs an Android-based OS, and an accompanying app is also provided.
-
AI comes to the Edge with SolidRun and Gyrfalcon's AI inference server
What's an AI inference server you ask? Once you've trained a neural network with machine learning to recognize, say, cars and spaces, it's learned lessons can be built into an application. That program can then infer things about new data based on its training. So, for example, an AI-empowered traffic cop might infer when someone's speeding or has run a red light.
Of course, if you're going to do anything about this in real-time, you need a computer on the edge rather than a second or two of latency away in a cloud datacenter. That's where the Janux GS31 comes in.
The Janux GS31 comes as a rackmount 1U server. At its heart, it uses a CEx7 LX2160A 16-core Arm Cortex A72 CPU. For its real processing power, it can use up to 128 Gyrfalcon Lightspeeur SPR2803 AI acceleration chips and 32 i.MX8M System on Chips (SoC)s. For fast memory, it uses up to 64GB dual-channel SO-DIMM DDR4 RAM.
This supports all major neural network frameworks. Specifically, it supports the open-source TensorFlow, Caffe, and PyTorch frameworks.
-
Arm, Aeler Select IoT Linux Platform FoundriesFactory
FoundriesFactory is a secure, customizable embedded Linux platform that enables customers, regardless of size, to develop, deploy and maintain secure Internet of Things and Edge devices for life. It offers support for a range of SoCs, SoMs and single board computers as the starting point for customers to deliver, deploy and maintain software on their own hardware.
-
Play Pong with ultrasonic sensors and a Raspberry Pi | HackSpace magazine
Day three of our Pong celebration leads us here, to HackSpace magazine’s ultrasonic hack of Eben’s Code the Classics Pong tribute, Boing!
-
OnLogic AMD Ryzen Embedded Mini PCs Launched for $565 and Up
-
Adafruit Industries Joins Zephyr Project
The Zephyr Project, an open source project at the Linux Foundation, has added Adafruit Industries to its growing ecosystem.
Adafruit makes open source hardware, tutorials and code for makers to create DIY electronic products. With this development, Adafruit now joins member companies including Antmicro, Eclipse Foundation, Foundries.io, Intel, Linaro, Nordic Semiconductor, NXP, Oticon, SiFive, Synopsys, Texas Instruments and more to create an open hardware and software ecosystem using the Zephyr OS.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 716 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: Patches, Whonix, IPFire and More
Huawei’s plan to escape Google could fix Android for everyone
Huawei has stopped sidestepping the unavoidable question – no Google, what next? After suggesting it could (eventually) make its own smartphone operating system, built on Harmony OS in 2019, Huawei is now unequivocal – for the foreseeable future, it’s all in with its Google Mobile Services (GMS) free version of Android. The long term partnership with Google saw Huawei launch the jewel in its crown, the P30 Pro, which, a year on, is still an easy phone to recommend. But, there’s a big question mark over its more recent, arguably better-specced devices like the Mate 30 Pro and upcoming Huawei Mate Xs, given the fact they don’t support essential features like access to the Google Play Store. Rather than serve as an indictment on Huawei’s inability to step up and deliver an alternative within months, however, this is part of a much bigger question. Is Android really open source, or have developers, manufacturers and, ultimately, all of us as Android users been sleepwalking into a state of total dependence upon Google? It’s important to note that if Google had its way, we could say with some assurance, it would keep working with Huawei. After all, this political fallout highlights just how hoodwinked the world is into thinking the Android we’ve been using is an open-source alternative to iOS.
GNU/Linux on Devices
Linux-driven net appliance has six GbE and a pair of 10GbE ports
The new Puzzle-IN003B offers standard SKUs that run Ubuntu 18.04 on the quad-core Atom C3358 and the similarly 2.2GHz, octa-core C3758. However, models up to the 16-core C3958 are also supported. IEI touts Denverton’s Intel QuickAssist technology for “providing up to 20 Gbps of crypto performance, ensuring secure data transfer while reserving valuable processor cycles for other tasks.”
Recent comments
7 min 13 sec ago
17 min 28 sec ago
18 min 41 sec ago
22 min 33 sec ago
56 min 50 sec ago
1 hour 20 min ago
1 hour 55 min ago
2 hours 7 sec ago
2 hours 54 min ago
5 hours 19 min ago