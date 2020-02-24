Games: Battle Axe, Conglomerate 451, Metro Exodus, Snaliens, Descenders, OBS Studio, DRAG, Studio Oleomingus
Awesome looking pixel-art arcade adventure 'Battle Axe' fully funded and coming to Linux
Battle Axe inspired by titles like Gauntlet, Golden Axe, Dungeons & Dragons: Shadow over Mystara and more looks quite incredible and the good news is their Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign was fully funded.
In fact, they got quite a bit more funding than their initial £40,000 goal. The campaign ended on around £73,918 which means two interesting goals were hit. It's going to have a New Game+ mode with a fresh challenge once you finished, plus an endless mode to see how long you can survive.
Cyberpunk grid-based dungeon crawler 'Conglomerate 451' is out with Linux support
True to their word which is great to see, RuneHeads and 1C Entertainment really pushed the button to fully release Conglomerate 451 and Linux support is live.
Set in 2099, in a future where corporations are involved in organised gang warfare, Conglomerate city is being overrun and now it's your job to clear it up and take out the trash. Using newly approved clones, you will build up a team to eradicate crime and restore order at any cost.
Metro Exodus to get a release date for Linux "soon" say 4A Games
Recently, Metro Exodus ended its Epic Store exclusivity and Deep Silver (the publisher) confirmed it was heading to Linux. In a recent Reddit AMA (Ask me anything), the developer 4A Games mentioned the Linux port too.
Snaliens, a brain-twisting family-friendly puzzle game is out now
The Snaliens are separated and marooned on an unknown planet after some kind of mechanical problem with their spaceship, so it's up to you to reunite them in this puzzle game.
A simple premise, with simple game mechanics. Each level puts you into a new puzzle, with you needing to direct the Snalien to the exit. However, there's plenty of things in your way and you need to push certain blocks around to make a path, activate switches and more.
Extreme sports game 'Descenders' is free to play all weekend, plus a sale and update
Descenders, an extreme sports downhill freeriding game from RageSquid and No More Robots just got another sweet update and you can now try it free for the weekend.
The update adds in a new Bike Park section to the game, with a bunch of hand-craft maps and a very popular community-made Stoker Bike Park by 'Spe'. Additionally, they're going to be directly adding in more maps created by Spe into the game 'on a regular basis'. You can find a lot more extra content for Descenders on mod.io, the cross-platform modding site (like Steam Workshop for all platforms).
OBS Studio gains another big sponsor with Facebook
Do you make videos? Livestream? Well, you probably know of or use the cross-platform open source OBS Studio and how it's basically the go-to for such things and they just gained another huge sponsor.
Facebook join Twitch in being a top-level "Premiere Tier" sponsor, meaning they give a higher sum than $50,000 (which is the minimum for Diamond Tier, which is down a level). In a new blog post on the official OBS site, they mentioned how they're now looking to grow their team thanks to the level of funding they have been getting. Ending on a personal note, developer Hugh Bailey ("Jim") mentioned how thankful they are for the support from "sponsors, contributors, volunteers, and especially all of our users" as without them all it wouldn't be where it is.
With 'next generation 4CPT vehicle physics' the racing game DRAG finally has a Steam page
Remember DRAG? An exciting sounding racing game with "next generation 4CPT vehicle physics (4-way contact point traction technology)" we covered here two years ago. Well, it's finally nearing a release.
It just recently gained a Steam page to make it more official and they've confirmed it's going to be entering Early Access sometime this year.
The Indifferent Wonder of an Edible Place is a free 'examination of the violence of erasure'
Studio Oleomingus, a tiny two-person studio based out of India have released another short free 3D story adventure. Previous works include a Museum of Dubious Splendors and In the Pause Between the Ringing, two more free 3D exploration games and they will eventually be releasing a full-length experience with Under a Porcelain Sun.
With their latest, The Indifferent Wonder of an Edible Place, they're getting a bit political. Like with a Museum of Dubious Splendors, it's somewhat based on the written works of Mir UmarHassan, the fabled Gujarati poet and in this case it's a sort-of adaption of a satirical poem they wrote titled "The Building Eaters of Matsyapur". The game uses a blend of descriptive text and surrealist visuals to ponder the violence of erasure and the profound grief of having to survive on the margins of history.
