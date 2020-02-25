Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Displaying Problems inline in KDevelop

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Saturday 29th of February 2020 08:41:56 AM Filed under
KDE

In 2018 the KTextEditor framework which powers the editor of KDevelop gained support for displaying inline notes enabling to show information inside the editor without interfering with the editing process. One of the prototypes shown during the development of the interface for displaying such notes was showing detetcted problems like compiler warnings and errors in the affected line. Being a KDevelop user for quite some time now I was excited about that feature when I read the blog post linked earlier. Unfortunately, it didn’t get implemented straight away and I forgot about it - until recently when the inline note cababilities were brought up on IRC. I though to myself: “How hard can it be?” And thanks to the incredible work done when implementing the InlineNote and related interfaces into KTextEditor and the extensible structure of KDevelop it wasn’t hard at all! The work needing to be done was basically plugging the two systems together and deciding how the notes should look like.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

How To Install GIMP on Ubuntu 18.04

GIMP is one of the most popular free open-source, cross-platform image manipulation software. Recently, the latest GIMP 2.10.14 version was released and available now to install in Ubuntu. In this article, we’ll show you how to install the latest GIMP on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. View post at https://speedysense.com/install-gimp-on-ubuntu/

How To Install Node.js and NPM on Ubuntu 18.04

Node.js is one of the most popular web technologies to build network applications quickly. In this guide, we’ll show you how to install Node.js and NPM on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. We need to add Node.js PPA to your Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, 16.04 LTS, 14.04 LTS systems and install it. Same instructions you can apply for any Debian based distribution, including Kubuntu, Linux Mint and Elementary OS. Read more

Android Leftovers

5 GNU/Linux Distros to Try KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS Right Now

Released on February 11th, 2020, KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS brings lots of goodies for fans of the popular desktop environment including a new global edit mode for customizing the desktop, better integration of GTK apps, and improved notifications system that now shows when a connected Bluetooth device is low on battery power. Also new in KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS is support for Nvidia GPU stats in KSysGuard, a new Emoji selector, a new system tray widget for enabling the Night Color feature, as well as an optional User Feedback page in System Settings for those who want to help KDE improve future release of the Plasma desktop. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6