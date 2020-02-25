Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Convert Float to Time in JavaScript (Hours and Minutes)

Submitted by johnwalsh on Saturday 29th of February 2020 10:02:13 AM Filed under
News

In this tutorial, you will see how to convert float numbers to time (hours and minutes) in JavaScript. There are a number of ways to convert float to time. However, we use the Math.floor() and Math.round() function from the Javascript Math object.

View how to float to time in javascript

»

More in Tux Machines

How To Install GIMP on Ubuntu 18.04

GIMP is one of the most popular free open-source, cross-platform image manipulation software. Recently, the latest GIMP 2.10.14 version was released and available now to install in Ubuntu. In this article, we’ll show you how to install the latest GIMP on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. View post at https://speedysense.com/install-gimp-on-ubuntu/

How To Install Node.js and NPM on Ubuntu 18.04

Node.js is one of the most popular web technologies to build network applications quickly. In this guide, we’ll show you how to install Node.js and NPM on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. We need to add Node.js PPA to your Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, 16.04 LTS, 14.04 LTS systems and install it. Same instructions you can apply for any Debian based distribution, including Kubuntu, Linux Mint and Elementary OS. Read more

Android Leftovers

5 GNU/Linux Distros to Try KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS Right Now

Released on February 11th, 2020, KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS brings lots of goodies for fans of the popular desktop environment including a new global edit mode for customizing the desktop, better integration of GTK apps, and improved notifications system that now shows when a connected Bluetooth device is low on battery power. Also new in KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS is support for Nvidia GPU stats in KSysGuard, a new Emoji selector, a new system tray widget for enabling the Night Color feature, as well as an optional User Feedback page in System Settings for those who want to help KDE improve future release of the Plasma desktop. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6