EndeavourOS: Refining the upcoming release
Before our big net-installer release in December, we’ve informed you that our release cycle in 2020 would be bi-monthly instead of the previous monthly release.
Development-wise, a lot has changed in the past two months. We are excited to announce that the help from our community members working actively to improve the ISO and our infrastructure has increased.
There are some great projects going on that we’re developing in collaboration with the community such as GFX boot, to choose between an Nvidia, AMD or regular boot for the ISO, translations for our Welcome app and setting up our mirror. There’s also a “How to setup EndeavourOS on a home server”-manual in the making.
today's howtos
