Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Hardware With GNU/Linux: Debian on Walmart Motile M142, $199 Pinebook Pro ARM Laptop, Raspberry Pi and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 29th of February 2020 03:26:29 PM Filed under
GNU
Linux
Hardware
  • New laptop: Walmart Motile M142

    Then, while at FOSDEM I saw an article in Phoronix about a $200 Ryzen 3 (the M141) from Walmart. It looked like it would end up similar in performance to the E7240, but with a bit better battery life and for $200 it was well worth a shot (luckily I already had a work trip to the US planned for the middle of February, and the office is near a Walmart). Unfortunately I decided to sleep on it and when I woke up the price had jumped to $279. Not quite as appealing, but looking around their site I saw a Ryzen 5 variant (the M142) going for $400. It featured a Ryzen 5 3500U, which means 4 cores (8 threads), which was a much nicer boost over my i5. Plus AMD instead of Intel removes a whole set of the speculative execution issues that are going around. So I ordered one. And then it got cancelled a couple of days later because they claimed they couldn’t take payment. So I tried again, and that seemed to work. Total cost including taxes etc was about $440 (or £350 in real money).

    Base spec as shipped is Ryzen 5 3500U, 8G RAM + 256G SATA m.2 SSD. Provided OS is Windows 10 Home. I managed to get it near the start of my US trip, and I’d brought a USB stick with the Debian installer on it, so I decided to reinstall. Sadly the Buster installer didn’t work - booted fine but the hardware discovery part took ages and generally seemed unhappy. I took the easy option and grabbed the Bullseye Alpha 1 netinst image instead (I run testing on my personal laptop, so this is what I was going to end up with). That worked fine (including, impressively, just working on the hotel wifi but I think that was partly because doing the T+Cs acceptance under Windows was remembered so I didn’t have to do it again to get routed access for the installer). I did need to manually install firmware-amd-graphics to make X happy, but everything else was smooth and I was able to use the laptop in the evenings for the rest of my trip.

  • The $199 Pinebook Pro ARM Laptop Is Closer To Running On The Mainline Linux Kernel

    While the Pinebook Pro is happily running various Linux distributions and BSDs, this 14-inch ARMv8 laptop doesn't yet have mainline kernel support for lack of the DeviceTree bits. But Tobias Schramm of the Manjaro camp on Friday sent out the latest patches adding support for the Pinebook Pro. The patches provide the needed DTS bindings for this Rockchip powered laptop.

  • Raspberry Jams around the world celebrate Raspberry Pi’s 8th birthday

    Happy birthday to us: tomorrow marks the eighth birthday of the Raspberry Pi computer!

  • Apollo Lake Mini-ITX board has thin profile

    Winmate’s “IP70” is an industrial thin Mini-ITX board with an Apollo Lake Pentium N4200 plus up to 8GB DDR3L, 2x GbE, 2x SATA, 2x M.2, 4x USB 3.0, DP, HDMI, and -20 to 60°C support.

    Winmate has posted details on a “new” low-profile Mini-ITX board with an Intel Apollo Lake SoC and a -20 to 60°C range. No OS support is listed for the IP70, but the company’s Apollo Lake based EAC Mini EACIL22S runs Linux and Windows.

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 5G VR Reference Design Comes with Dual 2Kx2K Display, Up to 7 Cameras

    Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 was the first processor from the company dedicated to extended reality (XR) and virtual reality (VR) applications. It found its way in various hardware development kits, a well as Google Glass Enterprise Edition v2.

    We missed the company’s announcement of the Snapdragon XR2 platform with 5G support last December, but Qualcomm has now just unveiled the Snapdragon XR2 5G Reference Design to help OEMs shorten time to market.

  • Semtech LoRa Edge Uses LR1110 Single Chip with LoRa, WiFi, and GNSS

    Semtech, a leader in LoRa and RF technology, is continuing its support for the LoRa ecosystem with the launch of a new portfolio of solutions called LoRa Edge to simplify and accelerate IoT applications for the Edge.

    LoRa Edge is a new highly versatile and low power software-defined LoRa-based platform that will enable a wide portfolio of applications for indoor and outdoor asset management, targeting industrial, building, home, agriculture, transportation, and logistics markets.

»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

EndeavourOS: Refining the upcoming release

Before our big net-installer release in December, we’ve informed you that our release cycle in 2020 would be bi-monthly instead of the previous monthly release. Development-wise, a lot has changed in the past two months. We are excited to announce that the help from our community members working actively to improve the ISO and our infrastructure has increased. There are some great projects going on that we’re developing in collaboration with the community such as GFX boot, to choose between an Nvidia, AMD or regular boot for the ISO, translations for our Welcome app and setting up our mirror. There’s also a “How to setup EndeavourOS on a home server”-manual in the making. Read more

AMD Graphics: RadeonSI, Radeon ROCm and RADV Vulkan Driver

  • Initial Batch Of Radeon Graphics Driver Changes For Linux 5.7

    AMD Linux kernel graphics driver maintainer Alex Deucher has submitted the company's first batch of graphics driver updates to DRM-Next that in turn is for inclusion with the upcoming Linux 5.7 cycle. One of the big ticket items this round is a rework of the virtual memory code in preparation for finally having the HMM support in order. That is the Linux kernel's Heterogeneous Memory Management support and is important for compute in particular with Shared Virtual Memory (SVM) and other functionality. AMDGPU preparations around HMM have been ongoing for some time and with Linux 5.7 is nearing that milestone but as of this pull request hasn't yet crossed it.

  • RadeonSI + Gallium3D Video Code Fix Up 4:2:2 Support, YUY2

    Stemming from incorrect rendering with VA-API and UYVY422 content with AMD Radeon graphics on Linux, a number of fixes were merged today for improving the Gallium3D video code. AMD's Pierre-Eric Pelloux-Prayer added YUY2 support to Gallium3D's video acceleration state tracker along with 4:2:2 support. With these patches now merged for Mesa 20.1, the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver should be playing correctly for GPU video decoding of UYVY content with the VA-API state tracker. These improvements appear to have been tested so far with GStreamer.

  • Radeon ROCm 3.1 Released With RAS For Vega 7nm, SLURM Support

    A new version of the Radeon Open Compute "ROCm" stack is available today but it still doesn't deliver on Navi support. Radeon Open Compute 3.1 is the new release that now versions its default installation directory structure, adds RAS support for 7nm Vega, and also introduces SLURM support. The Reliability, Accessibility, and Serviceability capabilities are for HBM ECC memory error handling, GFX/MMHUB ECC errors, and PCIe uncorrectable errors. The RAS behavior should these uncorrectable errors happen is to perform a GPU reset using BACO. This 7nm Vega work is presumably under the microscope still for the Vega-based "Arcturus" compute accelerator coming this year.

  • RADV Vulkan Driver Begins Wiring Up Support For Radeon's SQ Thread Trace Block

    On top of the Mesa "RADV" Vulkan driver's recent support for using the Radeon GPU Profiler with this open-source driver, RADV is now adding support for the SQTT hardware block on Radeon GPUs for expanding the profiling metrics it is able to expose. The SQ Thread Trace block on modern Radeon GPUs collects thread trace data from timings to wave occupancy to other metrics on a per-draw/per-dispatch basis.

GNOME: New GTK Site, GNOME 3.36 Lands Scaled/Transformed Hardware Cursors Support, Felipe Borges Celebrates 10

  • GNOME launches a new GTK site, the Linux Foundation on security vulnerabilities, OSI board elections, and more open source news

    Developers of apps will be delighted with the facelift to the GTK website. The new site integrates a complete set of documentation for anyone developing applications to run in a GNOME desktop environment. One of the major successes is its extensive documentation in multiple programming languages, letting developers have more choice than ever according to the site. The whole site is available on GitLab and you can see the recent commits that led to the new look.

  • GNOME 3.36 Lands Scaled/Transformed Hardware Cursors Support

    Landing just in time for GNOME 3.36 is a merge request that has been open for nearly one year on improving Mutter's hardware cursor handling. Hitting Mutter today ahead of GNOME 3.36 is support for scaling and transforming cursor images with Cairo and using hardware cursors on rotated or fractionally scaled displays.

  • Felipe Borges: Ten Years Contributing to GNOME!

    I rarely celebrate recurring dates but this is a nice rounded number that serves as the perfect excuse for me to publish this letter of appreciation to our community. For me, it all started with a hardware vendor trying to cheap their desktop machine’s price by putting Linux on it. Initially, we didn’t have internet at home, so I spent a significant amount of time just exploring the OS and toggling every knob I could find in the UI. The first issues I encountered were missing translations. Googling for that lead me to discover the wonders of Free and Open Source Software. I could contribute that missing translation! Playing with computers wasn’t always my hobby. I had an offline childhood, despite being a 90’s kid. A career in anything computer-related was unthinkable given our economic reality at the time. My parents are low paid public servants, so I was inclined to find myself a job in the public sector too. I had strong feelings about teaching, just like my mom, but computers… well, they are addictive! When I was sixteen years old I made my first contributions to the Brazilian Portuguese translation team in GNOME. This was also when I started reading Planet GNOME. Your neckless floating heads were god-like figures to me. I couldn’t understand 90% of the topics discussed due to my limited English and technical skills at the time, but I basically just kept on reading everything. Really. IRC logs, mailing lists, blog aggregators, social media timelines… everything scrolled all the way to the bottom. This is indeed overwhelming, but it has helped me put everything together and ~kind of~ grasp what software development looked like.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6