Programming Leftovers
Semantic versioning and containers
How does that translates to containers?
Imagine the following scenario: a developer deploys a containerized application that requires a Redi database. The developer deploys the latest version of the redis container (eg: redis:4.0.5), ensures his application works fine and then moves to do other things.
After some weeks a security issue/bug is found inside of Redis and a new patched release takes place. Suddenly the deployed container is outdated. How can the developer be aware a new v4 release of Redis is available? Wouldn’t be even better to have some automated tool taking care of this upgrade?
After some more weeks a new minor release of Redis is released (eg: 4.1.0). Is it safe to automatically update to a new minor release of Redis, is the developer application going to work as expected?
Some container images have special tags like v4 or v4.1 and the developer could just leverage them to kinda pinpoint the redis container to a more delimited set of versions. However using these tags reduces reproducibility and debuggability.
Keeping your fast code fast
One of the projects I completed before the end of the cycle is a memory allocation tracker for Sysprof. It’s basically a modern port of the Memprof code from 20 years ago, but tied into Sysprof and using fancier techniques to move data quickly between processes. It uses an LD_PRELOAD to override many of the weak memory symbols in glibc such as malloc() and free(). When those functions are reached, a stack trace is captured directly into a mmap()‘d ring buffer shared by Sysprof. We create a new one of these per-thread so that no locking is necessary between threads. Sysprof will mux all the data together for us.
Below is a quick example running gtk4-widget-factory. We show similar callgraphs as we do when doing CPU profiling, but ordered by the amount of memory allocated. This simple tool and less than 20 minutes of effort found many allocations we could completely avoid across both GTK and Clutter.
Convert Float to Time in JavaScript (Hours and Minutes)
How to Convert a given float number to hours and minutes. What is the JavaScript function we should use to convert float to time in JavaScript? Here, we share the easiest solution to convert a given number to time (hours and minutes).
In this tutorial, you will see how to convert float numbers to time (hours and minutes) in JavaScript. There are a number of ways to convert float to time. However, we use the Math.floor() and Math.round() function from the Javascript Math object.
Perl Weekly Challenge: Smallest Multiple and LRU Cache
Weekly Python StackOverflow Report: (ccxvii) stackoverflow python report
Double-checked locking with Django ORM
This post is about how we can implement this pattern in Django, using the ORM and database level locking features. The pattern applies if you are not using Django, or indeed any ORM, but I have only checked it for Django, and in fact only really verified it works as expected using PostgreSQL.
Implicit multiplication in Python - part 1
What if we could do something half-way between what Python currently allow and what mathematicians would write by transforming something that is currently a SyntaxError into valid Python code?
Zope May Sprint
Earl Zope has settled down for a good while in Python 3 wonderland. He made friends with the inhabitants and other immigrants. He enjoys his new live.
The sunset of his original homelands took place as predicted by the beginning of January 2020. As Earl Zope was well prepared this was no longer a frightening date for him.
But even living in Python 3 wonderland is not only joy and relaxing. The Python 3 wonderland changes in a more rapid speed than the Python 2 land ever had before: Each year a new policy has to be fulfilled (aka new Python version release). Additionally it is time to drop the last connections to the old Python 2 land to ease the transformation in Python 3 wonderland to make developers and consumers happy.
today's howtos
EndeavourOS: Refining the upcoming release
Before our big net-installer release in December, we’ve informed you that our release cycle in 2020 would be bi-monthly instead of the previous monthly release. Development-wise, a lot has changed in the past two months. We are excited to announce that the help from our community members working actively to improve the ISO and our infrastructure has increased. There are some great projects going on that we’re developing in collaboration with the community such as GFX boot, to choose between an Nvidia, AMD or regular boot for the ISO, translations for our Welcome app and setting up our mirror. There’s also a “How to setup EndeavourOS on a home server”-manual in the making.
AMD Graphics: RadeonSI, Radeon ROCm and RADV Vulkan Driver
GNOME: New GTK Site, GNOME 3.36 Lands Scaled/Transformed Hardware Cursors Support, Felipe Borges Celebrates 10
