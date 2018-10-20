Language Selection

Programming Leftovers

Saturday 29th of February 2020
Development
  • Semantic versioning and containers

    How does that translates to containers?

    Imagine the following scenario: a developer deploys a containerized application that requires a Redi database. The developer deploys the latest version of the redis container (eg: redis:4.0.5), ensures his application works fine and then moves to do other things.

    After some weeks a security issue/bug is found inside of Redis and a new patched release takes place. Suddenly the deployed container is outdated. How can the developer be aware a new v4 release of Redis is available? Wouldn’t be even better to have some automated tool taking care of this upgrade?

    After some more weeks a new minor release of Redis is released (eg: 4.1.0). Is it safe to automatically update to a new minor release of Redis, is the developer application going to work as expected?

    Some container images have special tags like v4 or v4.1 and the developer could just leverage them to kinda pinpoint the redis container to a more delimited set of versions. However using these tags reduces reproducibility and debuggability.

  • Keeping your fast code fast

    One of the projects I completed before the end of the cycle is a memory allocation tracker for Sysprof. It’s basically a modern port of the Memprof code from 20 years ago, but tied into Sysprof and using fancier techniques to move data quickly between processes. It uses an LD_PRELOAD to override many of the weak memory symbols in glibc such as malloc() and free(). When those functions are reached, a stack trace is captured directly into a mmap()‘d ring buffer shared by Sysprof. We create a new one of these per-thread so that no locking is necessary between threads. Sysprof will mux all the data together for us.

    Below is a quick example running gtk4-widget-factory. We show similar callgraphs as we do when doing CPU profiling, but ordered by the amount of memory allocated. This simple tool and less than 20 minutes of effort found many allocations we could completely avoid across both GTK and Clutter.

  • Convert Float to Time in JavaScript (Hours and Minutes)

    How to Convert a given float number to hours and minutes. What is the JavaScript function we should use to convert float to time in JavaScript? Here, we share the easiest solution to convert a given number to time (hours and minutes).
    In this tutorial, you will see how to convert float numbers to time (hours and minutes) in JavaScript. There are a number of ways to convert float to time. However, we use the Math.floor() and Math.round() function from the Javascript Math object.

  • Perl Weekly Challenge: Smallest Multiple and LRU Cache
  • Weekly Python StackOverflow Report: (ccxvii) stackoverflow python report
  • Double-checked locking with Django ORM

    This post is about how we can implement this pattern in Django, using the ORM and database level locking features. The pattern applies if you are not using Django, or indeed any ORM, but I have only checked it for Django, and in fact only really verified it works as expected using PostgreSQL.

  • Implicit multiplication in Python - part 1

    What if we could do something half-way between what Python currently allow and what mathematicians would write by transforming something that is currently a SyntaxError into valid Python code?

  • Zope May Sprint

    Earl Zope has settled down for a good while in Python 3 wonderland. He made friends with the inhabitants and other immigrants. He enjoys his new live.

    The sunset of his original homelands took place as predicted by the beginning of January 2020. As Earl Zope was well prepared this was no longer a frightening date for him.

    But even living in Python 3 wonderland is not only joy and relaxing. The Python 3 wonderland changes in a more rapid speed than the Python 2 land ever had before: Each year a new policy has to be fulfilled (aka new Python version release). Additionally it is time to drop the last connections to the old Python 2 land to ease the transformation in Python 3 wonderland to make developers and consumers happy.

EndeavourOS: Refining the upcoming release

Before our big net-installer release in December, we’ve informed you that our release cycle in 2020 would be bi-monthly instead of the previous monthly release. Development-wise, a lot has changed in the past two months. We are excited to announce that the help from our community members working actively to improve the ISO and our infrastructure has increased. There are some great projects going on that we’re developing in collaboration with the community such as GFX boot, to choose between an Nvidia, AMD or regular boot for the ISO, translations for our Welcome app and setting up our mirror. There’s also a “How to setup EndeavourOS on a home server”-manual in the making. Read more

AMD Graphics: RadeonSI, Radeon ROCm and RADV Vulkan Driver

  • Initial Batch Of Radeon Graphics Driver Changes For Linux 5.7

    AMD Linux kernel graphics driver maintainer Alex Deucher has submitted the company's first batch of graphics driver updates to DRM-Next that in turn is for inclusion with the upcoming Linux 5.7 cycle. One of the big ticket items this round is a rework of the virtual memory code in preparation for finally having the HMM support in order. That is the Linux kernel's Heterogeneous Memory Management support and is important for compute in particular with Shared Virtual Memory (SVM) and other functionality. AMDGPU preparations around HMM have been ongoing for some time and with Linux 5.7 is nearing that milestone but as of this pull request hasn't yet crossed it.

  • RadeonSI + Gallium3D Video Code Fix Up 4:2:2 Support, YUY2

    Stemming from incorrect rendering with VA-API and UYVY422 content with AMD Radeon graphics on Linux, a number of fixes were merged today for improving the Gallium3D video code. AMD's Pierre-Eric Pelloux-Prayer added YUY2 support to Gallium3D's video acceleration state tracker along with 4:2:2 support. With these patches now merged for Mesa 20.1, the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver should be playing correctly for GPU video decoding of UYVY content with the VA-API state tracker. These improvements appear to have been tested so far with GStreamer.

  • Radeon ROCm 3.1 Released With RAS For Vega 7nm, SLURM Support

    A new version of the Radeon Open Compute "ROCm" stack is available today but it still doesn't deliver on Navi support. Radeon Open Compute 3.1 is the new release that now versions its default installation directory structure, adds RAS support for 7nm Vega, and also introduces SLURM support. The Reliability, Accessibility, and Serviceability capabilities are for HBM ECC memory error handling, GFX/MMHUB ECC errors, and PCIe uncorrectable errors. The RAS behavior should these uncorrectable errors happen is to perform a GPU reset using BACO. This 7nm Vega work is presumably under the microscope still for the Vega-based "Arcturus" compute accelerator coming this year.

  • RADV Vulkan Driver Begins Wiring Up Support For Radeon's SQ Thread Trace Block

    On top of the Mesa "RADV" Vulkan driver's recent support for using the Radeon GPU Profiler with this open-source driver, RADV is now adding support for the SQTT hardware block on Radeon GPUs for expanding the profiling metrics it is able to expose. The SQ Thread Trace block on modern Radeon GPUs collects thread trace data from timings to wave occupancy to other metrics on a per-draw/per-dispatch basis.

GNOME: New GTK Site, GNOME 3.36 Lands Scaled/Transformed Hardware Cursors Support, Felipe Borges Celebrates 10

  • GNOME launches a new GTK site, the Linux Foundation on security vulnerabilities, OSI board elections, and more open source news

    Developers of apps will be delighted with the facelift to the GTK website. The new site integrates a complete set of documentation for anyone developing applications to run in a GNOME desktop environment. One of the major successes is its extensive documentation in multiple programming languages, letting developers have more choice than ever according to the site. The whole site is available on GitLab and you can see the recent commits that led to the new look.

  • GNOME 3.36 Lands Scaled/Transformed Hardware Cursors Support

    Landing just in time for GNOME 3.36 is a merge request that has been open for nearly one year on improving Mutter's hardware cursor handling. Hitting Mutter today ahead of GNOME 3.36 is support for scaling and transforming cursor images with Cairo and using hardware cursors on rotated or fractionally scaled displays.

  • Felipe Borges: Ten Years Contributing to GNOME!

    I rarely celebrate recurring dates but this is a nice rounded number that serves as the perfect excuse for me to publish this letter of appreciation to our community. For me, it all started with a hardware vendor trying to cheap their desktop machine’s price by putting Linux on it. Initially, we didn’t have internet at home, so I spent a significant amount of time just exploring the OS and toggling every knob I could find in the UI. The first issues I encountered were missing translations. Googling for that lead me to discover the wonders of Free and Open Source Software. I could contribute that missing translation! Playing with computers wasn’t always my hobby. I had an offline childhood, despite being a 90’s kid. A career in anything computer-related was unthinkable given our economic reality at the time. My parents are low paid public servants, so I was inclined to find myself a job in the public sector too. I had strong feelings about teaching, just like my mom, but computers… well, they are addictive! When I was sixteen years old I made my first contributions to the Brazilian Portuguese translation team in GNOME. This was also when I started reading Planet GNOME. Your neckless floating heads were god-like figures to me. I couldn’t understand 90% of the topics discussed due to my limited English and technical skills at the time, but I basically just kept on reading everything. Really. IRC logs, mailing lists, blog aggregators, social media timelines… everything scrolled all the way to the bottom. This is indeed overwhelming, but it has helped me put everything together and ~kind of~ grasp what software development looked like.

