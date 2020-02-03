Games: AI War 2, Soul Saga, Core Decay, Linux Game Publishing and Godot
AI War 2 gains a massive feature expansion with The Spire Rises
War, war never changes. Except when it's against a super smart AI that has you completely outgunned, and things just got a lot more interesting with AI War 2: The Spire Rises.
Arcen Games released their massive grand-scale strategy game AI War 2 in October last year and it was a lot of fun. Since then, they've continued improving the base game with constant updates. It has a Very Positive user rating on Steam and it's well deserved.
A Linux version of the RPG 'Soul Saga' is currently in progress as it enters Early Access
After a successful crowdfunding campaign way back in 2013, the RPG from developer Disastercake 'Soul Saga' just recently entered Early Access.
[...]
Not seen or heard of it before? You will be forgiven considering the campaign was a number of years ago. The developer says it's a "uniquely challenging RPG with airship exploration, guild management, free-roaming exploration, and a world that is literally destroyed as time goes on!" and you can see the brand new Early Access trailer below:
Get ready for more retro FPS goodness as 'Core Decay' is coming to Linux
The first-person shooter genre is alive and well, especially for retro inspired titles and we have another on the way that looks quite awesome with Core Decay.
In Core Decay you will explore derelict facilities, uncover a vast conspiracy, install cybernetic upgrades as you gain levels, and find a wealth of unique weapons and powerups in an old-school shooter inspired by the classics of the late 90s. Use an arsenal of 8 unique, upgradeable weapons as you battle both security robotics and the remnants of experiments gone horribly wrong.
Linux Game Publishing Brought Back Online For Archival Purposes
In 2020 we certainly didn't expect the Linux Gaming Publishing website to appear back online, years after their single server failed and ultimately faded away as one of the promising Linux game porters built up following the collapse of Loki Software.
CORE REFACTORING PROGRESS REPORT #1
Expecting a Vulkan progress report? Not this month! As Godot 3.2 was released by the end of January, February was purely dedicated to do large core refactoring in preparation for Godot 4.0. This is required to unblock other contributors and their areas.
[...]
Godot offered PoolArray as a type of variable, which was useful for storing large arrays in a compact way. They were designed for 32 bits CPUs with small address space, to allow packing memory and avoiding memory fragmentation.
Given pretty much all mainstream platforms are now 64 bits, this optimization is no longer required (64 bits operating systems have efficient memory allocation for large objects, putting them on opposite ends of the address space, which reduces memory fragmentation to the point of making it not a problem).
Having tightly packed arrays available to the user still makes sense, because regular script array ([]) elements are 24 bytes (containing a Variant). Having packed versions (including bytes) is desired, so they are renamed to "PackedArrays".
This change also improves performance in all operations related to large memory allocations, as locking/unlocking is no longer required. As a side effect, put_pixel/get_pixel in images no longer requires locking either.
Godot Game Engine Working Towards Native Wayland Support, EGL
On top of all the Godot happenings for its Vulkan rendering support, the code-base for Godot 4.0 is also being cleaned up and among the other improvements being worked on are Wayland and EGL support.
Godot lead developer Juan Linietsky provided a first update on the state of Godot's code refactoring. Besides a lot of low-level code improvements, looking ahead to March is working on an implementation for Wayland and Linux+EGL support. That EGL support in turn will also benefit Raspberry Pi handling as one of the big benefactors.
