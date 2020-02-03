Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games: AI War 2, Soul Saga, Core Decay, Linux Game Publishing and Godot

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 29th of February 2020 07:27:39 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • AI War 2 gains a massive feature expansion with The Spire Rises

    War, war never changes. Except when it's against a super smart AI that has you completely outgunned, and things just got a lot more interesting with AI War 2: The Spire Rises.

    Arcen Games released their massive grand-scale strategy game AI War 2 in October last year and it was a lot of fun. Since then, they've continued improving the base game with constant updates. It has a Very Positive user rating on Steam and it's well deserved.

  • A Linux version of the RPG 'Soul Saga' is currently in progress as it enters Early Access

    After a successful crowdfunding campaign way back in 2013, the RPG from developer Disastercake 'Soul Saga' just recently entered Early Access.

    [...]

    Not seen or heard of it before? You will be forgiven considering the campaign was a number of years ago. The developer says it's a "uniquely challenging RPG with airship exploration, guild management, free-roaming exploration, and a world that is literally destroyed as time goes on!" and you can see the brand new Early Access trailer below:

  • Get ready for more retro FPS goodness as 'Core Decay' is coming to Linux

    The first-person shooter genre is alive and well, especially for retro inspired titles and we have another on the way that looks quite awesome with Core Decay.

    In Core Decay you will explore derelict facilities, uncover a vast conspiracy, install cybernetic upgrades as you gain levels, and find a wealth of unique weapons and powerups in an old-school shooter inspired by the classics of the late 90s. Use an arsenal of 8 unique, upgradeable weapons as you battle both security robotics and the remnants of experiments gone horribly wrong.

  • Linux Game Publishing Brought Back Online For Archival Purposes

    In 2020 we certainly didn't expect the Linux Gaming Publishing website to appear back online, years after their single server failed and ultimately faded away as one of the promising Linux game porters built up following the collapse of Loki Software.

  • CORE REFACTORING PROGRESS REPORT #1

    Expecting a Vulkan progress report? Not this month! As Godot 3.2 was released by the end of January, February was purely dedicated to do large core refactoring in preparation for Godot 4.0. This is required to unblock other contributors and their areas.

    [...]

    Godot offered PoolArray as a type of variable, which was useful for storing large arrays in a compact way. They were designed for 32 bits CPUs with small address space, to allow packing memory and avoiding memory fragmentation.

    Given pretty much all mainstream platforms are now 64 bits, this optimization is no longer required (64 bits operating systems have efficient memory allocation for large objects, putting them on opposite ends of the address space, which reduces memory fragmentation to the point of making it not a problem).

    Having tightly packed arrays available to the user still makes sense, because regular script array ([]) elements are 24 bytes (containing a Variant). Having packed versions (including bytes) is desired, so they are renamed to "PackedArrays".

    This change also improves performance in all operations related to large memory allocations, as locking/unlocking is no longer required. As a side effect, put_pixel/get_pixel in images no longer requires locking either.

  • Godot Game Engine Working Towards Native Wayland Support, EGL

    On top of all the Godot happenings for its Vulkan rendering support, the code-base for Godot 4.0 is also being cleaned up and among the other improvements being worked on are Wayland and EGL support.

    Godot lead developer Juan Linietsky provided a first update on the state of Godot's code refactoring. Besides a lot of low-level code improvements, looking ahead to March is working on an implementation for Wayland and Linux+EGL support. That EGL support in turn will also benefit Raspberry Pi handling as one of the big benefactors.

»

More in Tux Machines

openSUSE and LibreOffice: Citrix Workspace on openSUSE Tumbleweed, Open Build Service IP Changes, openSUSE + LibreOffice Conference and Navigator Improvements

  • Citrix Workspace on openSUSE Tumbleweed

    Some companies offer their employees to access their corporate computer work space remotely using a remote desktop connection. The company Citrix provides software for such a connection. To connect, the employees need the software Citrix Workspace on their terminal devices. The company provides on their download page also files for Linux including openSUSE. Unfortunately, their version 1912 from 12 December 2019 did not just work on my openSUSE Tumbleweed 64bit computer (and earlier versions I tried neither).

  • New IP addresses for build.opensuse.org

    People using this Open Build Service instance should normally not notice - but if you were crazy enough to add the old IP addresses to some firewall rules or configuration files, please make sure that you update your configuration accordingly.

  • Call for Papers, Registration Opens for openSUSE + LibreOffice Conference

    Planning for the openSUSE + LibreOffice Conference has begun and members of the open-source communities can now register for the conference. The Call for Papers is open and people can submit their talks until July 21.

  • Navigator imprevements by Jim Raykowski

    Jim Raikowski, one from LibreOffice's developers, has made many very nice Navigator improvements for Writer and Calc.

Debian: German Television, Freedb's Shutdown and Sparky News at Month's End

  • Debian Edu on TV (NDR broadcast station, Germany)

    One of my Debian Edu customers has recently been on German television...

  • Freedb is closing its service

    Freedb, which is a free version of Cddb, and is used by the asunder cd-ripper (which I am the Debian maintainer of), is closing down it’s services March 31st.

  • Sparky news 2020/02

    The 2nd monthly report of 2020 of the Sparky project: • migration to a new, bigger vps done; make sure to install a new public key of Sparky repository -> https://sparkylinux.org/migration-to-a-new-vps/ • Sparky 5.10.1 of the stable line released • Linux kernel updated up to version 5.5.7 & 5.6-rc3 • added to our repos: Android Messages Desktop, MystiQ Video Converter • Nemomen keep translating Sparky Wiki pages to Hungarian, thanks a lot • Sparky 2020.02 and 2020.02.1 of the rolling line released • Sparky Special Editions 2020.02 GameOver, Multimedia & Rescue released

Mozilla: The Android Firefox Preview, Glean Spyware, and Firefox on Librem 5 (PureOS)

  • Firefox Preview for Android - Interesting

    After I've published my recent series of Firefox articles, mostly the review of versions 71 & 72, and the important essay on why you should be using it as your primary browser, I got a bunch of emails from readers suggesting I take Firefox Preview for a spin. This seems to be the next-gen edition of Firefox for Android, designed to be faster, lighter and more appealing, and hopefully endear a bunch of hearts to Mozilla's effort. While I'm not too keen on anything touch, I still want to be able to have a hassle-free, stupidity-free browsing experience anywhere, including the mobile, so I set about testing Firefox Preview. As the test device, I used my Motorola Moto G6 phone, which ought to be fairly representative of the kind of results we should be seeing. Let us begin, then.

  • William Lachance: This week in Glean (special guest post): mozregression telemetry (part 1)

    As I mentioned last time I talked about mozregression, I have been thinking about adding some telemetry to the system to better understand the usage of this tool, to justify some part of Mozilla spending some cycles maintaining and improving it (assuming my intuition that this tool is heavily used is confirmed). Coincidentally, the Telemetry client team has been working on a new library for measuring these types of things in a principled way called Glean, which even has python bindings! Using this has the potential in saving a lot of work: not only does Glean provide a framework for submitting data, our backend systems are automatically set up to process data submitted via into Glean into BigQuery tables, which can then easily be queried using tools like sql.telemetry.mozilla.org. I thought it might be useful to go through some of what I’ve been exploring, in case others at Mozilla are interested in instrumenting their pet internal tools or projects. If this effort is successful, I’ll distill these notes into a tutorial in the Glean documentation.

  • Desktop Firefox in Your Pocket with the Librem 5

    The first part tells Firefox to use the Wayland display stack instead of X11, which has fullscreen support with keyboard input. Finally --no-remote is a workaround to a Firefox bug. which has already been fixed and will find its way into Debian, as well as the PureOS and the Librem 5 soon.

Ubuntu Switches to a Snap’d Software Store for 20.04

The upcoming Ubuntu 20.04 release will ship with a Snap version of Ubuntu Software app by default. But while Ubuntu’s default software management tool will become pre-seeded Snap app starting in 20.04 existing Snap builds of Calculator, Characters, and Logs will be reverted to their repo versions. As noted on Ubuntu Discourse, the ubuntu-desktop and ubuntu-minimal meta-packages now pull in the Ubuntu Software Snap app in place of the regular apt/repo version. To be clear: this is not a new app store. It is the same Ubuntu Software store as currently shipped, and is still based on GNOME Software. It just packaged as a Snap application. Read more Also: Ubuntu 20.04 Screenshots Tour

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6