DXVK 1.5.5 Released
DXVK 1.5.5 Released With Many Game Fixes
DXVK 1.5.5 is out this weekend as a big update to this Direct3D-over-Vulkan translation layer widely used by Linux gamers in running Windows games with decent speed.
DXVK 1.5.5 is a big update contrary to its version number in bringing many game-specific improvements and other fixes. There is also expanded Direct3D support.
Direct3D to Vulkan translation layer 'DXVK' version 1.5.5 is out with lots of bug fixes
Developer Philip Rebohle today announced the release of DXVK 1.5.5, bringing with it plenty of bug fixes for this impressive Direct3D to Vulkan translation layer.
On the games side, quite a number had specific issues addressed with this release. You should find less issues running: Book of Demons, Close Combat, Cross Racing Championship, Dungeons and Dragons: Temple of Elemental Evil, Elite Dangerous, Evil Genius, F1 2019, Hyperdimension Neptunia U Action Unleashed, Just Cause 1, Lumino City, Saint's Row III / IV, Shade Wrath of Angels, Sins of a Solar Empire, Rocket League and Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines which should see improved performance.
Another tweak was done for Skyrim, this time fixing both crashes and incorrect rendering with the "d3d9.evictManagedOnUnlock" option, they say this is "useful for Skyrim with a large number of mods as an alternative to ENBoost".
