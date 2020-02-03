openSUSE and LibreOffice: Citrix Workspace on openSUSE Tumbleweed, Open Build Service IP Changes, openSUSE + LibreOffice Conference and Navigator Improvements
Citrix Workspace on openSUSE Tumbleweed
Some companies offer their employees to access their corporate computer work space remotely using a remote desktop connection. The company Citrix provides software for such a connection. To connect, the employees need the software Citrix Workspace on their terminal devices. The company provides on their download page also files for Linux including openSUSE. Unfortunately, their version 1912 from 12 December 2019 did not just work on my openSUSE Tumbleweed 64bit computer (and earlier versions I tried neither).
New IP addresses for build.opensuse.org
People using this Open Build Service instance should normally not notice - but if you were crazy enough to add the old IP addresses to some firewall rules or configuration files, please make sure that you update your configuration accordingly.
Call for Papers, Registration Opens for openSUSE + LibreOffice Conference
Planning for the openSUSE + LibreOffice Conference has begun and members of the open-source communities can now register for the conference. The Call for Papers is open and people can submit their talks until July 21.
Navigator imprevements by Jim Raykowski
Jim Raikowski, one from LibreOffice's developers, has made many very nice Navigator improvements for Writer and Calc.
