Proprietary: Apple's 'Image' Obsession, TurboTax Scam, Nokia's Demise and Microsoft Being Microsoft
-
Apple Won't Allow Movie Villains to Use iPhones
-
TurboTax’s Bid to Buy Free Tax Prep Competitor Might Violate Antitrust Law, Experts Say
TurboTax, the long-standing dominant player in the tax preparation software market, has recently faced a nascent threat to its lucrative business: A company that specializes in pitching its users financial products has entered the fray with a completely free tax prep service.
This week, TurboTax’s parent company, Intuit, unveiled a solution to this problem: spending $7.1 billion to buy the rapidly growing upstart, Credit Karma, before it could become a major competitor.
-
Nokia to Weigh Strategic Options as Profit Pressure Mounts [Ed: Microsoft killed Nokia]
The December announcement that Nokia Chairman Risto Siilasmaa would step down stirred speculation about deeper changes at the company. The firm is in a fierce rivalry with Ericsson and China’s Huawei Technologies Co., as the three dominant players seek to benefit from phone carriers’ investments in next-generation mobile networks.
-
'Developers have lost hope Microsoft will do the right thing'... Redmond urged to make WinUI cross-platform
Microsoft's roadmap for developing Windows applications is opposed by some programmers who want to see a cross-platform solution, rather than just being Windows-only.
Spanish developer José Nieto this week raised an issue on GitHub, stating that WinUI, which Microsoft is positioning as “the native UI platform for Windows 10,” should target not only Windows, but also Linux, Mac, iOS, Android and WebAssembly – this last so it would also run in a web browser.
This would go against the normal pattern, where a native UI platform is able to take advantage of all the features of the operating system, fits in seamlessly with its look and feel, and is optimized for performance. Supporting cross-platform is a burden that requires compromises.
-
Ubuntu Switches to a Snap’d Software Store for 20.04
Ubuntu Switches to a Snap'd Software Store for 20.04

The upcoming Ubuntu 20.04 release will ship with a Snap version of Ubuntu Software app by default. But while Ubuntu's default software management tool will become pre-seeded Snap app starting in 20.04 existing Snap builds of Calculator, Characters, and Logs will be reverted to their repo versions. As noted on Ubuntu Discourse, the ubuntu-desktop and ubuntu-minimal meta-packages now pull in the Ubuntu Software Snap app in place of the regular apt/repo version. To be clear: this is not a new app store. It is the same Ubuntu Software store as currently shipped, and is still based on GNOME Software. It just packaged as a Snap application.
