wayland-protocols 1.19
wayland-protocols 1.19 is now available. This release is the first to include the new governance document, describing how to introduce and update Wayland protocols in wayland-protocols. See the GOVERNANCE.md file for details. This release also includes a new xdg-shell protocol that adds support for repositioning already mapped popups. Methods of doing so with inter-surface synchronization has been left out, with the intention of addressing this with a protocol at a lower level. Both the presentation time and xdg-shell protocol also got new attributes added meaning bindings using the enum and bitfield attributes will generate better result. Ivan Molodetskikh (2): presentation-time: add missing bitfield marker xdg-shell: add missing enum attribute to resize Johan Klokkhammer Helsing (1): Update point-of-contact for Qt Jonas Ådahl (4): xdg-shell: Remove left-over paragraph from pre positioner versions xdg-shell: Add support for implicit popup repositioning xdg-shell: Add support for explicit popup repositioning configure.ac: Bump version to 1.19 Simon Ser (5): Add governance document Add .editorconfig readme: changes should be submitted via GitLab Add .gitlab-ci.yml Convert plaintext documents to Markdown git tag: 1.19
Also: Wayland-Protocols 1.19 Released With Governance Guide, Updated XDG-Shell
