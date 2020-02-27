Brave Privacy and Wayback Machine Brave beats other browsers in privacy study Users looking for a privacy-focused browser might want to consider Brave first, according to a study published this week. Douglas Leith, professor of computer systems at Trinity University, examined six browsers for his report – Web Browser Privacy: What Do Browsers Say When They Phone Home? He found that Brave’s Chromium-based browser is the least likely to reveal unique identifying information about the computer using it. The study examined six browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Brave, Edge, and Yandex. It used several tests to deduce whether the browser can track the user’s IP address over time, and whether it leaks details of web page visits. To do this, it looked at the data shared on startup after a fresh install, on a restart, and after both pasting and typing a URL into the address bar. It also explored what the browser did when it was idle. Even though Mozilla makes a talking point of privacy in Firefox, it was Brave, developed by Mozilla’s founder (and creator of JavaScript) Brendan Eich, that won out. Brave, which has accused Google of privacy violations, is “by far the most private of the browsers studied” when used with its out of the box settings, according to the paper.

Brave browser now automatically points to Wayback Machine on 404 The Brave web browser can now automatically detect when a webpage is unavailable and will offer to search the Wayback Machine for a backup, the Internet Archive has announced. Although the 404 error code is the most well known, the announcement notes that the feature also works for 408, 410, 451, 500, 502, 503, 504, 509, 520, 521, 523, 524, 525, and 526 errors. If you visit a missing page (such as this one) using Brave then the browser will generate a notification that reads “Sorry, that page is missing. Do you want to check if a saved version is available on the Wayback Machine?” Clicking the prompt takes you to an archived version of the page, where you can then scroll through different snapshots of the page taken over time. It makes it easier to find information that’s disappeared from the internet, regardless of whether it’s been deliberately removed or has just disappeared by accident.

Programming: Build Systems, C, Perl and Python Meson or Bazel for the build system GNOME and many other free software projects have migrated to the Meson build system. However I’m not entirely satisfied by Meson, its DSL (Domain-specific language) has a fatal flaw: all variables are global, the concept of variable scope doesn’t exist (see this issue). Choosing a build system for a project as large as GNOME (which has between 150 and 200 modules) should not be done lightly. What happened is that a few modules migrated to Meson, then someone has created a GNOME Goal for it, and then almost everybody were migrating to Meson, without any deep thinking, without looking at alternatives and weighing the pros and cons. In that regard, the Debian project functions better, for example all the discussions about choosing the init system: at least there has been deep thinking before committing to a new technology that has a wide impact on the whole project.

Unity build test with Meson & LibreOffice In a previous blog post we managed to build a notable chunk of LibreOffice with Meson. This has since been updated so you can build all top level apps (Writer, Calc, Impress, Draw). The results do not actually run, so the conversion may seem pointless. That is not the case, though, because once you have this build setup you can start doing interesting experiments on a large real world C++ code base. One of these is unity builds.

C Programming loop examples Loop is a very essential part of any programming language to solve any problem. Three types of loops exist in most of the programming languages, just the declaration syntax is different for different languages. when we need to iteration some statements multiple times then a loop is used to do the tasks. Like other programming languages, C language contains for, while and do-while loops. This article shows the declaration and the uses of these three loops in C language using multiple examples to clarify the purpose of using loop in programming.

Perl Weekly Challenge 049: Smallest Multiple and LRU Cache

Erik Marsja: How to Convert a Python Dictionary to a Pandas DataFrame In this brief Python Pandas tutorial, we will go through the steps of creating a dataframe from a dictionary. Specifically, we will learn how to convert a dictionary to a Pandas dataframe in 3 simple steps. First, however, we will just look at the syntax. After we have had a quick look at the syntax on how to create a dataframe from a dictionary we will learn the easy steps and some extra things. In the end, there’s a YouTube Video and a link to the Jupyter Notebook containing all the example code from this post.

Test and Code: 103: Django - Lacey Williams Henschel Django is without a doubt one of the most used web frameworks for Python. Lacey Williams Henschel is a Django consultant and has joined me to talk about Django, the Django community, and so much more.