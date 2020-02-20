Security Leftovers
-
Attackers probing for vulnerable Microsoft Exchange Servers, is yours one of them?
CVE-2020-0688, a remote code execution bug in Microsoft Exchange Server that has been squashed by Microsoft in early February, is ripe for exploitation and could become a vector for ransomware groups in coming months, warns cybersecurity researcher Kevin Beaumont.
-
RSAC 2020: Ransomware a ‘National Crisis,’ CISA Says, Ramps ICS Focus [iophk: Windows TCO]
That’s according to Christopher Krebs, director of CISA, speaking at RSA Conference 2020 this week.
“My agency has only been around for a year and a half, but we want to take a new approach to cyber,” he said from the Sandbox stage at the show. “Our top three priorities are cybersecurity for the federal government, election security and ICS. The first two we’ve been addressing for some time.”
-
Big health care analytics firm infected with ransomware [iophk: Windows TCO]
Nebraska-based NRC Health, whose clients include big health care providers like the University of Missouri Health System, collects data on patient habits that could be a prime target for cybercriminals.
-
Cyberattack on NRC Health sparks privacy concerns about private patient records stored by US hospitals [iophk: Windows TCO]
The cyberattack was caused by ransomware. When ransomware attacks happen, hackers use sophisticated malware to infect a computer and then encrypt computer files until a ransom is paid. Hospitals, and the IT vendors that work with them, have been increasingly targeted in recent years. There have been 172 attacks on individual healthcare organizations since 2016, costing the sector overall $160 million, according to Comparitech.
-
MyBB security analysis: Open source community helped squash hundreds of bugs
The open source community has helped to protect websites running the MyBB forum software from more than 270 security vulnerabilities since it was launched in 2005, developers have confirmed.
In a blog post published ahead of the next major release, the MyBB development team offered a deep dive into the platform’s security ecosystem, noting that more than 100 bugs have been mitigated in the current branch alone.
Written in PHP, MyBB is popular open source software that’s thought to power more than 10,000 forum sites.
-
Apache Tomcat Affected by Serious 'Ghostcat' Vulnerability
The vulnerability affects versions 6, 7, 8 and 9 of the open source Java servlet container. Patches were made available earlier this month with the release of versions 9.0.31, 8.5.51 and 7.0.100. Version 6 is no longer supported, but the fact that it’s impacted shows that the vulnerability has existed for more than a decade.
-
Unveiling first open source language for security tools
-
Open Cybersecurity Alliance unveils open source language to connect security tools
-
Open Cybersecurity Alliance unveils first open source language to connect security tools
-
Open Cybersecurity Alliance looks for new members and new projects at RSA 2020
-
Open Cybersecurity Alliance debuts open source language to tackle fragmentation
-
Open Cybersecurity Alliance Unveils First Open Source Language to Connect Security Tools
-
Open Cybersecurity Alliance Unveils First Open Source Language
-
Open Cybersecurity Alliance Releases New Language
-
Open Cybersecurity Alliance Launches First Open Source Language
-
Open Cybersecurity Alliance Introduces Open Source Language for Cybersecurity Tools
-
Industry Group Releases Open Framework for Security Tools
Open Cybersecurity Alliance’s OpenDXL Ontology to drive interoperability in fragmented product environment
-
First Open-Source Cybersecurity Language Released
The Open Cybersecurity Alliance (OSA) announced the release of a new, open-source standard that allows for communication between cybersecurity tools. The language, termed the OpenDXL Ontology, is a freely available framework that enables cybersecurity manufacturers to code messaging capabilities within their products. Other cybersecurity tools can receive these messages without a need for conversion. The elimination of the need for custom integrations between utilities is a significant milestone in the OCA’s journey to develop greater interoperability across the industry.
-
AT&T, Raytheon, Armis Join Open Cybersecurity Alliance
AT&T and several other companies joined the Open Cybersecurity Alliance, which, less than five months after IBM and McAfee launched the group, now has nearly 30 members. The group also today made available OpenDXL Ontology, which it says is the first open source language for connecting security tools.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 610 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
Android Leftovers
Top 15 Open Source Games
Games are an important part of the overall software experience for users on any operating system platform. The vast majority of all games are proprietary, but there is a growing number of open source games that have emerged in recent years. Some of the games are open source adaptations of popular proprietary games that are no longer commercially available, while others are entirely new concepts. Enjoy!
Brave Privacy and Wayback Machine
Recent comments
27 min 1 sec ago
40 min 10 sec ago
47 min 41 sec ago
1 hour 44 min ago
2 hours 56 min ago
10 hours 6 min ago
10 hours 10 min ago
10 hours 14 min ago
10 hours 46 min ago
18 hours 35 min ago