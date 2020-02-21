Language Selection

Linux Foundation: Zephyr Project, OMP, CDF, LF Energy

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 1st of March 2020 03:34:06 PM Filed under
OSS
  • The Zephyr Project Welcomes Adafruit Industries to its Open Source Ecosystem
  • BMW open software platform for smart working expands

    The OMP was founded last year under the umbrella of the Joint Development Foundation, which is part of the Linux Foundation. Original members The BMW Group, and Microsoft have welcomed Anheuser-Busch InBev (AbInBev), Bosch Group, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG, as steering committee members. The OMP steering committee has approved a number of working groups to focus on core areas important to the industry, including IoT connectivity, semantic data models, Industrial IoT reference architecture, and core services for ATS (autonomous transport systems).

  • CDF Adopts Screwdriver to Create Containerized Workflows

    Dan Lopez, program manager for the CDF, says the consortium, an arm of the Linux Foundation. is still working out the precise relationship between the various projects. It’s unclear, for example, where the capabilities of one of the Jenkins platforms begins and ends compared to Spinnaker.

    [...]

    Regardless of how open source CI/CD platforms evolve in the months and years ahead, it’s clear some level of convergence is underway. Workflows built using containers should enable DevOps teams to build workflows that can be deployed on both existing and emerging DevOps platforms. That’s critical because, at a time when adoption of DevOps remains uneven, IT organizations don’t want to feel that going down one path versus another will lock them into a specific platform.

  • Can Open Source Technology Help Meet Decarbonization Goals? [Ed: This article repeats intentional lies from Microsoft intended to distract from its close connection to oil giants]

    In an exclusive interview with Shuli Goodman, Executive Director at LF Energy, an initiative hosted by Linux Foundation.

    [...]

    Renewable energy is variable, meaning a cloud can pass and shade a PV panel, or the wind may not blow, and you won’t be able to create energy. This is different from a coal fire plant, which is constantly generating as long as you feed the plant. So for companies to feel comfortable to switch to renewable energy, energy providers are going to require the ability to move electrons from places that have the energy to places that don’t and enable network operators to “orchestrate” or “shape energy.”

    The only way to do this is by enabling a digital supply-chain – through a communication infrastructure that networks electrons through meta-data – and by creating the market mechanisms that shift supply and demand to meet the new characteristics of a decarbonized grid.

    Open source creates a community where companies collaborate and share resources to develop the foundations of these complex processes. This ensures they don’t waste time attempting to recreate and support redundant technology and processes that could ultimately benefit the entire industry if they were harmonized into a shared, de facto code implementation. If we join forces and minimize fragmentation, the industry can better achieve innovation — in this case, the technology needed to better integrate and utilize renewable energy — much more quickly than trying to work out the problems by themselves.

  • Linux Foundation Partners with Open Source Group on Code Security Audits [Ed: Not "Open Source" group; nothing but anti-Open Source]
More in Tux Machines

Software: Warpinator, Curl, Backups, muCommander and KDiff3

  • Linux Mint Unveils a Fast New File Transfer Tool for Linux Desktops

    To get a file from one PC to another PC at present users might reach for a USB stick; leverage a cloud sync service like Dropbox; or attempt Bluetooth file sending (which I swear never works for anyone). But sending files over the local network is (usually) a much faster way to fling files between machines — and it’s precisely this use case that Linux Mint’s new tool is built for.

  • Imagining a thread-safe curl_global_init

    That’s the primary message that we push and that’s important to remember. You can write a multi-threaded application that does concurrent Internet transfers with libcurl in as many threads as you like and they fly just fine.

  • 3-2-1: A Common-Sense Approach For Backing Up Ubuntu — And Keeping It In Good Order

    And Linux’s stability issue has enraged plenty of users. Browse many user-in-distress threads on AskUbuntu.com and you’ll come across plenty of frustrated posters who have tried everything and ultimately resolved that the only way forward is to install from scratch. While doing this can initially be a learning process of sorts, encouraging users to periodically rethink how they can make their system leaner and streamline the recovery process, after a while it becomes nothing better than a big, time-draining nuisance. Sooner or later, even the most advanced power users will begin to crave stability. I’ve been using Linux as my day-to-day OS for more than 10 years and have gone through my fair share of unwanted clean installations. So many, in fact, that I promised that my last re-installation would be my last. Since then, I’ve developed the following methodology. And it’s worked to keep my Lubuntu system running as good as the day I installed it without a re-installation since. Here’s what I do.

  • muCommander is a cross-platform, open source file manager

    muCommander is one of these, and happens to be an open source alternative. The program is available for macOS, Windows, and Linux. Here's a comparison of the interfaces of Total Commander and muCommander. The latter's GUI is perhaps a bit easier on the eyes, that's probably due to the theme and the icons on the toolbar.

  • KDiff3 is an open source file comparison and merge tool

    Unlike some comparison tools, KDiff3 is capable of three-way comparisons, i.e., you may use it to select up to 3 files or folders for comparison or merging. Run the program and you'll see a pop-up window overlapping the interface. Select the files or folders to be processed. Let's try it with a couple of documents. The application loads one document in each pane. The differences in the content are highlighted on a color-coded basis.

GhostBSD 20.02 Now Available

I am happy to announce the availability of GhostBSD 20.02. A custom ZFS partition editor has been added, and t is possible to install GhostBSD with ZFS on the same disk containing Windows, Linux, or Mac OSX partitions. The system has been updated to 1201512. The Update Station application has multiple improvements, and numerous software applications have been updated. Read more Also: GhostBSD 20.02 Brings Custom ZFS Partition Editor, Updater Improvements

KDE: KDE Features, Fixes and SoK Report

  • This week in KDE

    This has been exciting week in KDE! A lot of longstanding issues and requests have been resolved, such as discovering Windows Samba shares, automatic screen rotation (on Wayland only for now, X11 later), Krunner no longer being obscured by top panels on Wayland, Automatically-centered panel widgets–and a lot more too! Check it out:

  • KDE Dolphin Restoring Support For Seeing Samba Shares From Windows

    KDE developers wrapped up February 2020 with many fixes and improvements throughout their desktop landscape. Some of the KDE work over the past week includes: - The Dolphin file manager now supports the WS-DISCOVERY protocol to restore support for making Samba shares from Windows visible. This fixes a two year old bug regarding the functionality.

  • KDE Has Screen Rotation Now Working On Wayland

    Addressing a two year old bug report over screen rotation not working when running KDE Plasma on Wayland, that support is finally on the way. KDE on Wayland has worked with some systems for at least 180 degree rotation (flipped), but not for 90 degree screen rotation. The bug report saw 30+ comments over the past two years while finally on Friday this issue was addressed.

  • My Final 2 weeks of SoK!

    Ooh the last 2 weeks of the program were intense. Here is what I did for the website.

Openwashing Leftovers

