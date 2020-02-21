Openwashing Leftovers
Sauce Labs Deepens Investment in OSS Community; Establishes New Open Source Program Office
ConnectUs Technologies Joins Telecom Infra Project and Announces Cloud Wi-Fi Interoperability with TIP’s Open Access Point
ConnectUs Technologies announces interoperability between its Wi-Fi Cloud Modular Application Platform (CMAP) and a variety of Access Points from several vendors running TIP’s Open AP software. A demonstration originally planned at Mobile World Congress 2020 at the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) booth will be rescheduled for a future event.
Pantheon’s Advanced Global CDN to Further Enterprise Open Source Adoption
Free tech stack builder helps businesses navigate open source solutions [Ed: Microsoft friend that comes from a Microsoft employee]
Perforce Offers Free Technology Stack Builder for Enterprises Considering Open Source Software
Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to development teams requiring scale, visibility, and security along the development lifecycle, today released a free tool for organizations considering open source software.
Energy Impact Center Launches World’s First Open-Source Blueprint for Nuclear Power Plant Design [Ed: openwashing bad things that probably ought not be done]
Baidu Releases Open-Source Face Mask Detection Model
Software: Warpinator, Curl, Backups, muCommander and KDiff3
GhostBSD 20.02 Now Available
I am happy to announce the availability of GhostBSD 20.02. A custom ZFS partition editor has been added, and t is possible to install GhostBSD with ZFS on the same disk containing Windows, Linux, or Mac OSX partitions. The system has been updated to 1201512. The Update Station application has multiple improvements, and numerous software applications have been updated. Also: GhostBSD 20.02 Brings Custom ZFS Partition Editor, Updater Improvements
KDE: KDE Features, Fixes and SoK Report
