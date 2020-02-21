KDE: KDE Features, Fixes and SoK Report
This week in KDE
This has been exciting week in KDE! A lot of longstanding issues and requests have been resolved, such as discovering Windows Samba shares, automatic screen rotation (on Wayland only for now, X11 later), Krunner no longer being obscured by top panels on Wayland, Automatically-centered panel widgets–and a lot more too! Check it out:
KDE Dolphin Restoring Support For Seeing Samba Shares From Windows
KDE developers wrapped up February 2020 with many fixes and improvements throughout their desktop landscape.
Some of the KDE work over the past week includes:
- The Dolphin file manager now supports the WS-DISCOVERY protocol to restore support for making Samba shares from Windows visible. This fixes a two year old bug regarding the functionality.
KDE Has Screen Rotation Now Working On Wayland
Addressing a two year old bug report over screen rotation not working when running KDE Plasma on Wayland, that support is finally on the way.
KDE on Wayland has worked with some systems for at least 180 degree rotation (flipped), but not for 90 degree screen rotation. The bug report saw 30+ comments over the past two years while finally on Friday this issue was addressed.
My Final 2 weeks of SoK!
Ooh the last 2 weeks of the program were intense. Here is what I did for the website.
