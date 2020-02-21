GhostBSD 20.02 Now Available
I am happy to announce the availability of GhostBSD 20.02. A custom ZFS partition editor has been added, and t is possible to install GhostBSD with ZFS on the same disk containing Windows, Linux, or Mac OSX partitions. The system has been updated to 1201512. The Update Station application has multiple improvements, and numerous software applications have been updated.
Also: GhostBSD 20.02 Brings Custom ZFS Partition Editor, Updater Improvements
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 658 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Software: Warpinator, Curl, Backups, muCommander and KDiff3
GhostBSD 20.02 Now Available
I am happy to announce the availability of GhostBSD 20.02. A custom ZFS partition editor has been added, and t is possible to install GhostBSD with ZFS on the same disk containing Windows, Linux, or Mac OSX partitions. The system has been updated to 1201512. The Update Station application has multiple improvements, and numerous software applications have been updated. Also: GhostBSD 20.02 Brings Custom ZFS Partition Editor, Updater Improvements
KDE: KDE Features, Fixes and SoK Report
Openwashing Leftovers
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
1 hour 44 min ago
3 hours 21 min ago
3 hours 34 min ago
3 hours 42 min ago
4 hours 38 min ago
5 hours 50 min ago
13 hours 40 sec ago
13 hours 5 min ago
13 hours 8 min ago