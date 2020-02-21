Software: Warpinator, Curl, Backups, muCommander and KDiff3 Linux Mint Unveils a Fast New File Transfer Tool for Linux Desktops To get a file from one PC to another PC at present users might reach for a USB stick; leverage a cloud sync service like Dropbox; or attempt Bluetooth file sending (which I swear never works for anyone). But sending files over the local network is (usually) a much faster way to fling files between machines — and it’s precisely this use case that Linux Mint’s new tool is built for.

Imagining a thread-safe curl_global_init That’s the primary message that we push and that’s important to remember. You can write a multi-threaded application that does concurrent Internet transfers with libcurl in as many threads as you like and they fly just fine.

3-2-1: A Common-Sense Approach For Backing Up Ubuntu — And Keeping It In Good Order And Linux’s stability issue has enraged plenty of users. Browse many user-in-distress threads on AskUbuntu.com and you’ll come across plenty of frustrated posters who have tried everything and ultimately resolved that the only way forward is to install from scratch. While doing this can initially be a learning process of sorts, encouraging users to periodically rethink how they can make their system leaner and streamline the recovery process, after a while it becomes nothing better than a big, time-draining nuisance. Sooner or later, even the most advanced power users will begin to crave stability. I’ve been using Linux as my day-to-day OS for more than 10 years and have gone through my fair share of unwanted clean installations. So many, in fact, that I promised that my last re-installation would be my last. Since then, I’ve developed the following methodology. And it’s worked to keep my Lubuntu system running as good as the day I installed it without a re-installation since. Here’s what I do.

muCommander is a cross-platform, open source file manager muCommander is one of these, and happens to be an open source alternative. The program is available for macOS, Windows, and Linux. Here's a comparison of the interfaces of Total Commander and muCommander. The latter's GUI is perhaps a bit easier on the eyes, that's probably due to the theme and the icons on the toolbar.

KDiff3 is an open source file comparison and merge tool Unlike some comparison tools, KDiff3 is capable of three-way comparisons, i.e., you may use it to select up to 3 files or folders for comparison or merging. Run the program and you'll see a pop-up window overlapping the interface. Select the files or folders to be processed. Let's try it with a couple of documents. The application loads one document in each pane. The differences in the content are highlighted on a color-coded basis.

GhostBSD 20.02 Now Available I am happy to announce the availability of GhostBSD 20.02. A custom ZFS partition editor has been added, and t is possible to install GhostBSD with ZFS on the same disk containing Windows, Linux, or Mac OSX partitions. The system has been updated to 1201512. The Update Station application has multiple improvements, and numerous software applications have been updated. Also: GhostBSD 20.02 Brings Custom ZFS Partition Editor, Updater Improvements