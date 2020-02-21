FSF//GNU: Free Software Foundation vs Facebook, GNU Health GUI, GNU Radio Companion
-
FSF To Discuss “How To Fight Facebook?” At Its Annual Conference
The Free Software Foundation was previously in headlines for starting a petition to upcycle Windows 7. Now, the open-source community is hosting its annual conference, LibrePlanet, and one of their primary topics of discussion is, “How do you fight Facebook?”
Every year various activists and domain experts come together to attend LibrePlanet and discuss current “hot button issues” in technology. LibrePlanet 2020 will be hosted in Boston on March 14th and 15th. The theme of this year’s conference is “Free the Future.”
-
GNU Health GTK CLient 3.6.8 released
The GH GTK client 3.6.8 fixes several bugs, specially related to the compatibility issues with KDE and other desktop environments.
We have moved the header bar components to the main window, so now it also allows borderless operation.
-
Software Defined Everything With Mike Ossmann And Kate Temkin
Software defined radio has become a staple of the RF tinkerer, but it’s likely that very few of us have ever taken their software defined toolchain outside the bounds of radio. It’s an area explored by Mike Ossmann and Kate Temkin in their newly published Supercon talk as they use GNU Radio to do some things that you might find unexpected.
[...]
Kate and Mike introduce GNU Radio Companion — the graphical UI for GNU Radio — as their tool of choice and praise it’s use as a general purpose digital signal processing system whether or not that includes radio. Taking their own Great Scott Gadgets GreatFET One USB hackers toolkit peripheral as an input device they demonstrate this by analysing the output from a light sensor. Instantly they can analyse the mains frequency in a frequency-domain plot, and the pulse frequency of the LEDs. But their bag of tricks goes much deeper, exploring multiple “atypical use cases” that unlock a whole new world through creative digital signal processing (DSP).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 630 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Software: Warpinator, Curl, Backups, muCommander and KDiff3
GhostBSD 20.02 Now Available
I am happy to announce the availability of GhostBSD 20.02. A custom ZFS partition editor has been added, and t is possible to install GhostBSD with ZFS on the same disk containing Windows, Linux, or Mac OSX partitions. The system has been updated to 1201512. The Update Station application has multiple improvements, and numerous software applications have been updated. Also: GhostBSD 20.02 Brings Custom ZFS Partition Editor, Updater Improvements
KDE: KDE Features, Fixes and SoK Report
Openwashing Leftovers
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
1 hour 44 min ago
3 hours 21 min ago
3 hours 34 min ago
3 hours 42 min ago
4 hours 38 min ago
5 hours 50 min ago
13 hours 40 sec ago
13 hours 5 min ago
13 hours 8 min ago