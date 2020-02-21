Language Selection

FSF//GNU: Free Software Foundation vs Facebook, GNU Health GUI, GNU Radio Companion

GNU
  • FSF To Discuss “How To Fight Facebook?” At Its Annual Conference

    The Free Software Foundation was previously in headlines for starting a petition to upcycle Windows 7. Now, the open-source community is hosting its annual conference, LibrePlanet, and one of their primary topics of discussion is, “How do you fight Facebook?”

    Every year various activists and domain experts come together to attend LibrePlanet and discuss current “hot button issues” in technology. LibrePlanet 2020 will be hosted in Boston on March 14th and 15th. The theme of this year’s conference is “Free the Future.”

  • GNU Health GTK CLient 3.6.8 released

    The GH GTK client 3.6.8 fixes several bugs, specially related to the compatibility issues with KDE and other desktop environments.

    We have moved the header bar components to the main window, so now it also allows borderless operation.

  • Software Defined Everything With Mike Ossmann And Kate Temkin

    Software defined radio has become a staple of the RF tinkerer, but it’s likely that very few of us have ever taken their software defined toolchain outside the bounds of radio. It’s an area explored by Mike Ossmann and Kate Temkin in their newly published Supercon talk as they use GNU Radio to do some things that you might find unexpected.

    [...]

    Kate and Mike introduce GNU Radio Companion — the graphical UI for GNU Radio — as their tool of choice and praise it’s use as a general purpose digital signal processing system whether or not that includes radio. Taking their own Great Scott Gadgets GreatFET One USB hackers toolkit peripheral as an input device they demonstrate this by analysing the output from a light sensor. Instantly they can analyse the mains frequency in a frequency-domain plot, and the pulse frequency of the LEDs. But their bag of tricks goes much deeper, exploring multiple “atypical use cases” that unlock a whole new world through creative digital signal processing (DSP).

Software: Warpinator, Curl, Backups, muCommander and KDiff3

  • Linux Mint Unveils a Fast New File Transfer Tool for Linux Desktops

    To get a file from one PC to another PC at present users might reach for a USB stick; leverage a cloud sync service like Dropbox; or attempt Bluetooth file sending (which I swear never works for anyone). But sending files over the local network is (usually) a much faster way to fling files between machines — and it’s precisely this use case that Linux Mint’s new tool is built for.

  • Imagining a thread-safe curl_global_init

    That’s the primary message that we push and that’s important to remember. You can write a multi-threaded application that does concurrent Internet transfers with libcurl in as many threads as you like and they fly just fine.

  • 3-2-1: A Common-Sense Approach For Backing Up Ubuntu — And Keeping It In Good Order

    And Linux’s stability issue has enraged plenty of users. Browse many user-in-distress threads on AskUbuntu.com and you’ll come across plenty of frustrated posters who have tried everything and ultimately resolved that the only way forward is to install from scratch. While doing this can initially be a learning process of sorts, encouraging users to periodically rethink how they can make their system leaner and streamline the recovery process, after a while it becomes nothing better than a big, time-draining nuisance. Sooner or later, even the most advanced power users will begin to crave stability. I’ve been using Linux as my day-to-day OS for more than 10 years and have gone through my fair share of unwanted clean installations. So many, in fact, that I promised that my last re-installation would be my last. Since then, I’ve developed the following methodology. And it’s worked to keep my Lubuntu system running as good as the day I installed it without a re-installation since. Here’s what I do.

  • muCommander is a cross-platform, open source file manager

    muCommander is one of these, and happens to be an open source alternative. The program is available for macOS, Windows, and Linux. Here's a comparison of the interfaces of Total Commander and muCommander. The latter's GUI is perhaps a bit easier on the eyes, that's probably due to the theme and the icons on the toolbar.

  • KDiff3 is an open source file comparison and merge tool

    Unlike some comparison tools, KDiff3 is capable of three-way comparisons, i.e., you may use it to select up to 3 files or folders for comparison or merging. Run the program and you'll see a pop-up window overlapping the interface. Select the files or folders to be processed. Let's try it with a couple of documents. The application loads one document in each pane. The differences in the content are highlighted on a color-coded basis.

GhostBSD 20.02 Now Available

I am happy to announce the availability of GhostBSD 20.02. A custom ZFS partition editor has been added, and t is possible to install GhostBSD with ZFS on the same disk containing Windows, Linux, or Mac OSX partitions. The system has been updated to 1201512. The Update Station application has multiple improvements, and numerous software applications have been updated. Read more Also: GhostBSD 20.02 Brings Custom ZFS Partition Editor, Updater Improvements

KDE: KDE Features, Fixes and SoK Report

  • This week in KDE

    This has been exciting week in KDE! A lot of longstanding issues and requests have been resolved, such as discovering Windows Samba shares, automatic screen rotation (on Wayland only for now, X11 later), Krunner no longer being obscured by top panels on Wayland, Automatically-centered panel widgets–and a lot more too! Check it out:

  • KDE Dolphin Restoring Support For Seeing Samba Shares From Windows

    KDE developers wrapped up February 2020 with many fixes and improvements throughout their desktop landscape. Some of the KDE work over the past week includes: - The Dolphin file manager now supports the WS-DISCOVERY protocol to restore support for making Samba shares from Windows visible. This fixes a two year old bug regarding the functionality.

  • KDE Has Screen Rotation Now Working On Wayland

    Addressing a two year old bug report over screen rotation not working when running KDE Plasma on Wayland, that support is finally on the way. KDE on Wayland has worked with some systems for at least 180 degree rotation (flipped), but not for 90 degree screen rotation. The bug report saw 30+ comments over the past two years while finally on Friday this issue was addressed.

  • My Final 2 weeks of SoK!

    Ooh the last 2 weeks of the program were intense. Here is what I did for the website.

Openwashing Leftovers

