Programming: TCMalloc, Ballerina, Perl, Scala, Python

Sunday 1st of March 2020 04:38:32 PM
Development
  • TCMalloc, Google's Customized Memory Allocator for C and C++, Now Open Source

    To clear up any ambiguity, it is worth noting this is actually the second time Google open-sources its memory allocator. Indeed, Google had already provided its memory allocator as a part of Google Performance Tools in 2005 along with many other tools, including a memory profiler, a heap checker aimed to ensure heap consistency, and Perl-based ppro profile analyzer and visualizer. As it happens, though, the internal version in use at Google diverged with time from the external one, so Google is now open sourcing its current version of TCMalloc, which contains several improvements such as per-CPU caches, sized delete, fast/slow path improvements, and more.

  • Ballerina Improves IDE

    Sequence diagrams are central to Ballerina. The developers say rather than relying on code, every program is a sequence diagram that illustrates distributed and concurrent interactions automatically.

  • Monthly Report - February

    Looking back at my last month performance, I get mixed feelings. I feel bad that I only submitted 7 Pull Requests. It is not that I didn't try to up the number. I noticed some of my past Pull Request disappearing from GitHub. It is affecting my Pull Request Stats. I keep all contributions record under my GitHub profile. It gives me sense of accomplishments.

  • Narrowly destricted refs

    I really don’t feel like I have anything to add but I suppose it may not be obvious that the point of this exercise is to surgically limit the lifting of the refs stricture to just the desired symbolic dereference (without leaking it even as far as any other part of the expression) – in the most compact form possible.

    I also suppose I ought to expand on it by way of explanation for the less travelled in the dustier corners of Perl 5 syntax:

    The only even interesting part here is the little-realised fact that the curly braces in the traditional dereference syntax actually literally denote a block – complete with its own scope – much as curly braces do in general. Or in other words: every ${ ... } (or the like) is a do { ... } block. Just one that dereferences the value of the last expression in the block before returning it, instead of returning it verbatim (like a do { ... } block would).

  • Scala 2 community build is now complete

    The Scala 2 community build has been pronounced complete. We took a closer look at the general goals of the open source community build, what the latest version has in store, and what the Scala team has planned for the future of the general-purpose programming language.

  • Tryton News: Newsletter March 2020

    Tryton is a business software platform which comes with a set of modules that can be activated to make an ERP, MRP, CRM and other useful applications for organizations of any kind.
    This month most of the changes were made in order to improve default Tryton features and allow it to work better in international use cases.

  • How to pickle objects in Python

    Any data can be serialized and deserialized in Python by using JSON and Pickle module. Before storing any data in a file, Python objects are serialized using pickle module. Python objects are converted into character streams by using this module. When the user wants to retrieve the data of the file for using another python script then the data of the file is deserialized by pickle module. The features of pickle module and how this module can be used in python script for serialization and deserialization are described in this tutorial.

Software: Warpinator, Curl, Backups, muCommander and KDiff3

  • Linux Mint Unveils a Fast New File Transfer Tool for Linux Desktops

    To get a file from one PC to another PC at present users might reach for a USB stick; leverage a cloud sync service like Dropbox; or attempt Bluetooth file sending (which I swear never works for anyone). But sending files over the local network is (usually) a much faster way to fling files between machines — and it’s precisely this use case that Linux Mint’s new tool is built for.

  • Imagining a thread-safe curl_global_init

    That’s the primary message that we push and that’s important to remember. You can write a multi-threaded application that does concurrent Internet transfers with libcurl in as many threads as you like and they fly just fine.

  • 3-2-1: A Common-Sense Approach For Backing Up Ubuntu — And Keeping It In Good Order

    And Linux’s stability issue has enraged plenty of users. Browse many user-in-distress threads on AskUbuntu.com and you’ll come across plenty of frustrated posters who have tried everything and ultimately resolved that the only way forward is to install from scratch. While doing this can initially be a learning process of sorts, encouraging users to periodically rethink how they can make their system leaner and streamline the recovery process, after a while it becomes nothing better than a big, time-draining nuisance. Sooner or later, even the most advanced power users will begin to crave stability. I’ve been using Linux as my day-to-day OS for more than 10 years and have gone through my fair share of unwanted clean installations. So many, in fact, that I promised that my last re-installation would be my last. Since then, I’ve developed the following methodology. And it’s worked to keep my Lubuntu system running as good as the day I installed it without a re-installation since. Here’s what I do.

  • muCommander is a cross-platform, open source file manager

    muCommander is one of these, and happens to be an open source alternative. The program is available for macOS, Windows, and Linux. Here's a comparison of the interfaces of Total Commander and muCommander. The latter's GUI is perhaps a bit easier on the eyes, that's probably due to the theme and the icons on the toolbar.

  • KDiff3 is an open source file comparison and merge tool

    Unlike some comparison tools, KDiff3 is capable of three-way comparisons, i.e., you may use it to select up to 3 files or folders for comparison or merging. Run the program and you'll see a pop-up window overlapping the interface. Select the files or folders to be processed. Let's try it with a couple of documents. The application loads one document in each pane. The differences in the content are highlighted on a color-coded basis.

GhostBSD 20.02 Now Available

I am happy to announce the availability of GhostBSD 20.02. A custom ZFS partition editor has been added, and t is possible to install GhostBSD with ZFS on the same disk containing Windows, Linux, or Mac OSX partitions. The system has been updated to 1201512. The Update Station application has multiple improvements, and numerous software applications have been updated. Read more Also: GhostBSD 20.02 Brings Custom ZFS Partition Editor, Updater Improvements

KDE: KDE Features, Fixes and SoK Report

  • This week in KDE

    This has been exciting week in KDE! A lot of longstanding issues and requests have been resolved, such as discovering Windows Samba shares, automatic screen rotation (on Wayland only for now, X11 later), Krunner no longer being obscured by top panels on Wayland, Automatically-centered panel widgets–and a lot more too! Check it out:

  • KDE Dolphin Restoring Support For Seeing Samba Shares From Windows

    KDE developers wrapped up February 2020 with many fixes and improvements throughout their desktop landscape. Some of the KDE work over the past week includes: - The Dolphin file manager now supports the WS-DISCOVERY protocol to restore support for making Samba shares from Windows visible. This fixes a two year old bug regarding the functionality.

  • KDE Has Screen Rotation Now Working On Wayland

    Addressing a two year old bug report over screen rotation not working when running KDE Plasma on Wayland, that support is finally on the way. KDE on Wayland has worked with some systems for at least 180 degree rotation (flipped), but not for 90 degree screen rotation. The bug report saw 30+ comments over the past two years while finally on Friday this issue was addressed.

  • My Final 2 weeks of SoK!

    Ooh the last 2 weeks of the program were intense. Here is what I did for the website.

