Programming: TCMalloc, Ballerina, Perl, Scala, Python
TCMalloc, Google's Customized Memory Allocator for C and C++, Now Open Source
To clear up any ambiguity, it is worth noting this is actually the second time Google open-sources its memory allocator. Indeed, Google had already provided its memory allocator as a part of Google Performance Tools in 2005 along with many other tools, including a memory profiler, a heap checker aimed to ensure heap consistency, and Perl-based ppro profile analyzer and visualizer. As it happens, though, the internal version in use at Google diverged with time from the external one, so Google is now open sourcing its current version of TCMalloc, which contains several improvements such as per-CPU caches, sized delete, fast/slow path improvements, and more.
Ballerina Improves IDE
Sequence diagrams are central to Ballerina. The developers say rather than relying on code, every program is a sequence diagram that illustrates distributed and concurrent interactions automatically.
Monthly Report - February
Looking back at my last month performance, I get mixed feelings. I feel bad that I only submitted 7 Pull Requests. It is not that I didn't try to up the number. I noticed some of my past Pull Request disappearing from GitHub. It is affecting my Pull Request Stats. I keep all contributions record under my GitHub profile. It gives me sense of accomplishments.
Narrowly destricted refs
I really don’t feel like I have anything to add but I suppose it may not be obvious that the point of this exercise is to surgically limit the lifting of the refs stricture to just the desired symbolic dereference (without leaking it even as far as any other part of the expression) – in the most compact form possible.
I also suppose I ought to expand on it by way of explanation for the less travelled in the dustier corners of Perl 5 syntax:
The only even interesting part here is the little-realised fact that the curly braces in the traditional dereference syntax actually literally denote a block – complete with its own scope – much as curly braces do in general. Or in other words: every ${ ... } (or the like) is a do { ... } block. Just one that dereferences the value of the last expression in the block before returning it, instead of returning it verbatim (like a do { ... } block would).
Scala 2 community build is now complete
The Scala 2 community build has been pronounced complete. We took a closer look at the general goals of the open source community build, what the latest version has in store, and what the Scala team has planned for the future of the general-purpose programming language.
Tryton News: Newsletter March 2020
Tryton is a business software platform which comes with a set of modules that can be activated to make an ERP, MRP, CRM and other useful applications for organizations of any kind.
This month most of the changes were made in order to improve default Tryton features and allow it to work better in international use cases.
How to pickle objects in Python
Any data can be serialized and deserialized in Python by using JSON and Pickle module. Before storing any data in a file, Python objects are serialized using pickle module. Python objects are converted into character streams by using this module. When the user wants to retrieve the data of the file for using another python script then the data of the file is deserialized by pickle module. The features of pickle module and how this module can be used in python script for serialization and deserialization are described in this tutorial.
Software: Warpinator, Curl, Backups, muCommander and KDiff3
GhostBSD 20.02 Now Available
I am happy to announce the availability of GhostBSD 20.02. A custom ZFS partition editor has been added, and t is possible to install GhostBSD with ZFS on the same disk containing Windows, Linux, or Mac OSX partitions. The system has been updated to 1201512. The Update Station application has multiple improvements, and numerous software applications have been updated. Also: GhostBSD 20.02 Brings Custom ZFS Partition Editor, Updater Improvements
KDE: KDE Features, Fixes and SoK Report
Openwashing Leftovers
