today's leftovers
-
Unconventional Warfare has tactical combat with visual novel style storytelling up on Kickstarter
Unconventional Warfare is certainly a peculiar mix with visual novel styled story-telling with anime characters, plus it's also a tactical shooter.
-
How to Play Old Flash Games in 2020, and Beyond
Adobe is killing Flash at the end of 2020, but Flash games are an important part of internet history. Thankfully, a community project called Flashpoint is stepping up to save them. Here’s how you can keep playing all your favorites for the foreseeable future.
-
GNOME 3.36 Seeing Last Minute Mutter Wayland Improvements
On top of the last minute GNOME 3.36 work on scaled/transformed hardware cursors handling, there is some other interesting last-minute Wayland work on the Mutter side.
On Saturday shortly after Red Hat's Jonas Ådahl released Wayland-Protocols 1.19, he went ahead and merged the Mutter compositor changes for the new protocol support around implicit and explicit repositioning of already mapped pop-ups. There is also GTK-side changes pending too for synchronized Wayland pop-up moving.
Details on the Mutter changes around the Wayland pop-up moving via the MR that was honored this weekend.
-
Fuchsia Friday: Google is beginning to ‘dogfood’ test Fuchsia OS
So what would a dogfood test of Fuchsia actually look like? From what we’ve learned over the years, Fuchsia is able to run on desktops, laptops, tablets, Chromebooks, phones, routers, smart displays, and more. That means a dogfood test could be for any or all of these different purposes for Fuchsia.
Thankfully, from a comment on another code change, we can confirm at least one way that Fuchsia will likely be dogfooded. In a longer discussion about how Fuchsia’s update system works, a Googler shares two very interesting URLs — or at least something designed to look like a URL.
-
What to expect from SUSECON 2020
Well, since you put it like that, ah go on then, we said… and so it came to pass that the Computer Weekly Developer Network and Open Source Insider team signed up for SUSECON 2020 in Dublin’s fair city.
SUSE, or occasionally, SuSE (pronounced soo’-sah), is a German Linux distribution provider. SuSE is an abbreviation for “Gesellschaft f|r Software und Systementwicklung mbH”, which loosely translates to mean ‘Software and System Development Company’.
The company assembles open source components for the Linux operating system and related programs into a selection of distribution packages that can be purchased — and, going deeper, it offers solutions that helps its customers, partners and communities simplify, modernise and accelerate their business through enterprise Linux, containers, hybrid and multi-cloud and edge computing.
-
Fundamentals of IoT and edge in retail start with SUSE, the rest is up to you
In the last article in this series, we covered IIoT (industrial internet of things): an area of technology that’s been around for probably thirty or more years (in tech years, that’s an age). Industry has been quietly deploying edge-based technology in all sorts of facilities, on a massive variety of machinery, plant, and physical systems. It’s easy to talk, therefore, about IoT at the edge as a new concept, but in truth, it’s really not.
-
Advent of open source
Although cyber-attacks and data breaches on networks and devices are now commonplace, for many organisations security remains a low priority in many organisations, writes Joe McManus, Director of Security at Canonical, the company that publishes Ubuntu OS, among other software.
The saying is true, it is not if you will be hacked, but when. This can be down to a number of reasons, ranging from a lack of skills within the organisation – with unfilled cybersecurity jobs expected to reach 1.8 million in two years – to simple ignorance and a lack of training. It seems as though we have not learned from the past. Organisations seem destined to repeat mistakes from the past. We still common misconfiguration and lack of applying patches as a major vector for cyber breaches.
A major challenge is that engineering groups have not incorporated security into their software development lifecycle (SDLC). Furthermore, rarely has the security team been included in the early stages of development to the threat model and if they are, the model is not updated as feature creep expands the threat surface of the application. . However, the cybersecurity tide is turning, no longer is the security group seen as a roadblock to production but rather a trusted advisor that can ensure projects succeed in the current threat landscape. More businesses are realising they need to include security higher up the agenda.Implementing it early on in projects, monitoring it throughout development, and patching it throughout the software lifecycle are all becoming more of a priority.
-
Daisy open source audio development board from $29
Daisy is an open source audio development board created by Electrosmith based in San Diego, California. Specifically created to enable users to create powerful electronic instruments and sound processors. Launched via Kickstarter this month the audio development board is now available to back with earlybird pledges from just $29 or roughly £23 and worldwide shipping expected to take place during April 2020. Daisy features two channels of line level audio IO on-board, thanks to its high fidelity stereo audio codec(AKM) with up to 24-bit, 192kHz.
[...]
“Adding additional channels of audio is easy using standard digital audio protocols such as TDM, I2S, PDM, and S/PDIF which are broken out to the pin headers. There is full support for USB MIDI IN and OUT through its onboard micro USB port and the USB pins on the header bank. It also features UART pins for connecting MIDI through 5 pin DIN, or TRS cables.”
-
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust Selects Alfresco to Modernise and Manage 3+ Million Patient Records
-
Healthcare Design Studio, GoInvo Releases Open Source Information Visualization "Understanding Coronavirus"
GoInvo, a digital health design consultancy headquartered in Arlington, Massachusetts, today announced the release of "Understanding Coronavirus", (http://understandingcoronavirus.org/), the latest in a series of open source research and visualizations related to public health.
-
Coronavirus data analyses published on open-source platform Galaxy
Dr. Wolfgang Maier and Dr. Björn Grüning from the University of Freiburg, together with researchers from universities in Belgium, Australia and the U.S., have reviewed previously available data on sequences of the novel coronavirus and published their analyses on the open source platform Galaxy. The two Freiburg bioinformaticians hope that this will facilitate the exchange of data between authorities, institutes and laboratories dealing with the virus. The Freiburg researchers have documented their approach and results on the bioRxiv portal.
[...]
Within a few days, the team was able to apply identical workflows to each of the available sequences and make them publicly accessible via Galaxy. As a result, researchers worldwide now have access to the network of Galaxy servers in Europe, the U.S. and Australia, not only for the evaluation of the data, but also as the scientific infrastructure for their own work with COVID-19 data. This means that scientists will be able to analyze new COVID-19 datasets on public servers within hours after their release through the same workflows used to analyze the current data.
-
Commentary: COVID-19 crisis reveals the extraordinary promise of bioengineering
From tackling the spread through open-source platforms to delivering food using robots, the COVID-19 outbreak has shone a light on engineering’s potential to make a difference, says Gong Ke.
-
AFA celebrates first open source textbook
-
Apple deleted files that I owned without telling me. It was inevitable, but I'm still pissed.
I reached out to Apple, and I was told that, "This album has been modified by the content provider for many reasons. […] From time to time our content providers update their items in the catalog to ensure the highest possible quality for our customers," and that this was why I could no longer directly re-download the album from the iTunes Store.
This is, of course, the inevitable risk of buying any kind of digital media — you don't actually own it. You're technically just buying a license to access that media, which can be revoked at any time. Presumably, that's what happened here (although Apple wouldn't just say so directly). I'm certainly surprised that Epitaph — a famously independent punk rock record label — would revoke the license for one Menzingers album while leaving the rest of them intact on the iTunes Store. But music licensing is messy.
What's particularly frustrating, however, is that I had manually converted the entire Rented World album into non-Apple music files, and re-uploaded those into iTunes Match — specifically to avoid this kind of situation. While I'm not that surprised that Apple still embedded something in the audio files that would allow them to keep tracking the song across different formats, I am appalled that they could and would remove those files from my iTunes Match library as well.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 622 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
OSS Leftovers
Spreading WordPress
Android Leftovers
SystemRescueCd 6.1 Adds WireGuard Support, Linux Kernel 5.4 LTS
Coming more than a year after the SystemRescueCd 6.0 series, which switched to an Arch Linux base and dropped support for 32-bit kernel and user space programs, SystemRescueCd 6.1 is here with a brand-new kernel that will be supported for the next two years. The entire SystemRescueCd 6.0 series used Linux kernel 4.19 LTS, but SystemRescueCd 6.1 is powered by the Linux 5.4 LTS series, which will receive support until December 2021. This should vastly improve hardware support, meaning that SystemRescueCd is now capable of recognizing newer hardware. Linux kernel 5.4.22 LTS is included in the latest release.
Recent comments
2 hours 44 min ago
4 hours 28 min ago
6 hours 5 min ago
6 hours 18 min ago
6 hours 26 min ago
7 hours 22 min ago
8 hours 34 min ago
15 hours 44 min ago
15 hours 48 min ago
15 hours 52 min ago