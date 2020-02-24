Linux 5.6-rc4
Hmm. Fairly reasonably sized rc4, and the diffstat looks nice and flat too (which basically means "lots of small changes") except for a netfilter ipset fix that ended up being somewhat big and involved due to locking changes. That single commit shows up in the dirstat too, and accounts for about 1/6th of the whole patch. Anyway, everything else looks fairly small. There's a couple of ethernet drivers that got a few bigger changes, but there really is a lot of small stuff all over: architectures (x86, arm64, risc-v), drivers (gpu, hid, networking), filesystems (zonefs and ext4), and some tracing code. The shortlog is appended for the people who want to skim the details. Linus
Session: An Open Source Private Messenger That Doesn’t Need Your Phone Number
Session is an open source messenger that provides end to end encryption without a central server and doesn’t even need your phone number. There are more features that make it a dream come true for privacy concerned people.
Watch Linux Boot On Your Hackaday Superconference Badge
Last year’s Hackaday Superconference badge was an electronic tour de force, packing an ECP5 FPGA shoehorned into a Game Boy-like form factor and shipping with a RISC-V core installed that together gave an almost infinite badge hacking potential. It did not however run Linux, and that’s something [Greg Davill] has addressed, as he’s not only running Linux on his badge, but also a framebuffer that allows him to use the badge screen as the Linux terminal screen. Finally you can watch Linux boot on your Superconference badge itself, rather than over its serial port. He’s achieved this by changing essentially everything: from the new VexRiscv CPU core, to new video drivers and a VGA terminal courtesy of Frank Buss, now part of the LiteVideo project. It’s not quite a fully fledged Linux powerhouse yet, but you can find it in a GitHub repository should you have a mind to try it yourself. Paging back through his Twitter feed reveals the effort he’s put into this work over the last few months, and shows that it’s been no easy task. Also: The High Seas Are Open Source
