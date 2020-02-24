Python Programming Leftovers
Plotting Epicycles
At first I tried using Skyfield, the Python library which is supposed to replace PyEphem (written by the same author). But Skyfield, while it's probably more accurate, is much harder to use than PyEphem. It uses SPICE kernels (my blog post on SPICE, some SPICE examples and notes), which means there's no clear documentation or list of which kernels cover what. I tried the kernels mentioned in the Skyfield documentation, and after running for a while the program died with an error saying its model for Jupiter in the de421.bsp kernel wasn't good beyond 2471184.5 (October 9 2053).
Rather than spend half a day searching for other SPICE kernels, I gave up on Skyfield and rewrote the program to use PyEphem, which worked beautifully and amazed me with how much faster it was: I had to rewrite my GTK code to use a timer just to slow it down to where I could see the orbits as they developed!
It's fun to watch; maybe not quite as spacey as Galen's full-dome view in the planetarium, but a lot more convenient. You need Python 3, PyEphem and the usual GTK3 introspection modules; on Debian-based systems I think the python3-gi-cairo package will pull in most of them as dependencies.
How to read and write to files in Python
Files are used to store any data permanently for future use. Reading from a file and writing to a file are common requirements for any programming language. Any file needs to open before reading or writing. Most of the programming languages use open() method to open a file for reading or writing using file object. Different types of file access mode can be used as an argument of open() method to mention the purpose of opening the file. This argument is optional. close() method is used after completing the file operation to release the resources occupied by the file object. Two types of files can be handled by Python programming. These are text file and a binary file. How to read and write text files in Python programming is described in this tutorial.
How to parse arguments on command-line in Python
The command-line arguments are used to pass data in the program at the time of program execution. This feature is available on most of the popular programming languages. But the processing of command-line arguments is different for different languages. The arguments values are given with the program name at the time of running the program. Python language supports this feature. How command-line arguments are parsed in Python script is shown in this article.
How to add and remove items from a list in Python
Array variable uses in most of the programming languages to store multiple data. Python has four data types to store multiple data. These are list, tuple, dictionary and set. The data can be ordered and changed in Python list. The square brackets ([]) are used in Python to declare list like array. The index of the list start from 0. List works like the reference variables. When a list variable assign to another variable then both variables will point to the same location. This tutorial shows the uses of different Python methods to add and remove data from the Python list.
Python 3.6.9 : My colab tutorials - part 001.
Today I start this tutorials series for the Colab tool.
To share my working with the Colab tool I created this GitHub project.
Python Qt5 - Create a spectrum equalizer.
I haven't written much for a while on these issues about python and PyQt5.
Today I will show a complex example of QtMultimedia and how to create a spectrum equalizer.
First, the PyQt5 bindings come with this python module named QtMultimedia.
The main reason was the lack of time and focus of my effort on more stringent elements of my life.
Let's start with the few lines of source code that show us how can use this python module.
Session: An Open Source Private Messenger That Doesn’t Need Your Phone Number
Session is an open source messenger that provides end to end encryption without a central server and doesn’t even need your phone number. There are more features that make it a dream come true for privacy concerned people.
Watch Linux Boot On Your Hackaday Superconference Badge
Last year’s Hackaday Superconference badge was an electronic tour de force, packing an ECP5 FPGA shoehorned into a Game Boy-like form factor and shipping with a RISC-V core installed that together gave an almost infinite badge hacking potential. It did not however run Linux, and that’s something [Greg Davill] has addressed, as he’s not only running Linux on his badge, but also a framebuffer that allows him to use the badge screen as the Linux terminal screen. Finally you can watch Linux boot on your Superconference badge itself, rather than over its serial port. He’s achieved this by changing essentially everything: from the new VexRiscv CPU core, to new video drivers and a VGA terminal courtesy of Frank Buss, now part of the LiteVideo project. It’s not quite a fully fledged Linux powerhouse yet, but you can find it in a GitHub repository should you have a mind to try it yourself. Paging back through his Twitter feed reveals the effort he’s put into this work over the last few months, and shows that it’s been no easy task. Also: The High Seas Are Open Source
LibreOffice and Firefox Under Chrome OS/Chromebook
