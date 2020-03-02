Last year’s Hackaday Superconference badge was an electronic tour de force, packing an ECP5 FPGA shoehorned into a Game Boy-like form factor and shipping with a RISC-V core installed that together gave an almost infinite badge hacking potential. It did not however run Linux, and that’s something [Greg Davill] has addressed, as he’s not only running Linux on his badge, but also a framebuffer that allows him to use the badge screen as the Linux terminal screen. Finally you can watch Linux boot on your Superconference badge itself, rather than over its serial port. He’s achieved this by changing essentially everything: from the new VexRiscv CPU core, to new video drivers and a VGA terminal courtesy of Frank Buss, now part of the LiteVideo project. It’s not quite a fully fledged Linux powerhouse yet, but you can find it in a GitHub repository should you have a mind to try it yourself. Paging back through his Twitter feed reveals the effort he’s put into this work over the last few months, and shows that it’s been no easy task. Also: The High Seas Are Open Source

Session is an open source messenger that provides end to end encryption without a central server and doesn’t even need your phone number. There are more features that make it a dream come true for privacy concerned people.

LibreOffice and Firefox Under Chrome OS/Chromebook How to get the newest version of Libre Office on Chrome OS Well, I was planning on taking the rest of the evening off but the people have spoken and I am obliged to answer. My most recent post from our Command Line series detailed the steps to install the latest version of Mozilla’s Firefox browser to replace the default Extended Support Release that comes in Debian 9. Reader “poorplayer” dropped a comment asking if there was a way to install the newest version of Libre Office. To clarify, the default build of Libre Office in the Debian Stretch repository is on version 5 but the latest version is actually 6.4.

Install the latest version of Firefox on your Chromebook with Nano As the story is told, George Mallory was asked: “Why did you want to climb Mount Everest?” His reported response would forever go down in the annals of history. “Because it’s there.” Slightly less famous is my response to the question, “why are you installing all of these apps on your Chromebook?” Well, because I can. That’s the heart behind our new series, Command Line. We’re setting out to see what Chrome OS is capable of now that official Linux support is part of the package.