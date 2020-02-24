Servers: Open Mainframe Project (OMP), Red Hat OpenStack Platform, Mirantis Co-founder Quits and Datadog/Databricks Miscellany
-
Open Mainframe Project Announces Ambitus as a New Open Source Project and Plans for a Virtual Zowe Hackathon
The Open Mainframe Project (OMP), an open source initiative that enables collaboration across the mainframe community to develop shared tool sets and resources, today announces the launch of Ambitus, a new community of developers who want to better understand how their existing open source environment can be implemented and operated on a mainframe. Ambitus joins 8 other OMP projects including Zowe, which will launch its first virtual hackathon on February 23.
-
Red Hat OpenStack Platform 16 Touts Continuous Community Innovation Stream
-
Mirantis co-founder leaves to create open-source 5G startup
Open source revolutized technology and networking but it's done almost nothing in cellular technology. That's because Boris Renski, co-founder of OpenStack and Kubernetes power Mirantis, explained, "cellular wireless is an oligopoly black box primarily due to historic government regulation." But, now that the FCC has opened up the 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band, there's room for new open-source based companies to offer 4G LTE and eventually 5G voice and data. Renski will be one of its pioneers.
-
Mirantis co-founder targets 5G 'oligopoly' with private networks startup FreedomFi
A new startup in the wireless industry has set its sights on nothing less than tearing down "the oligopoly of a few large players" by leveraging unlicensed spectrum and open source technology.
-
Mirantis Co-Founder Creates Open Source LTE Networking Startup
-
Datadog: Stay Long Or Stay Out
The thesis for Datadog (DDOG) to keep acquiring market in the growing DevOps market remains valid. While valuation has mostly priced in future growth, there isn't evidence of substantial near term weakness. Datadog will continue to dominate the APM and DevOps space due to its brilliant products and strong momentum, which is propelling its brand value in its niche. Datadog is a long term hold, and any attempt to predict near term price action will fall short due to the difficulty inherent in timing volatility.
-
Get in the lake, Sparky: Databricks touts new ingestion file sources
Databricks, the company behind the popular open-source big data tool Apache Spark, has released an ingest technology aimed at getting data into data lakes more quickly and easily.
-
