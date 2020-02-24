Openwashing Leftovers
-
Switchgear company, Stordis, joins open source platform
Open networking firm Stordis has joined the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) to help develop open source hardware and software for future networks.
TIP is a collaborative platform founded by telco companies in 2016 to create an open source platform for next-generation networks. It's a spin-off from the Open Compute Project, (OCP) which Facebook founded to develop and share open source designs for hyperscale data center hardware.
-
Open Source ‘Recipe’ Catalogue Created to Accelerate Development of Lab Meat and Seafood
Online platform developer Kerafast Inc. and plant-based nonprofit the Good Food Institute (GFI) are partnering to make a catalogue of terrestrial meat and aquatic cell lines. The resources are essential for the sustainable development of lab-grown meat, also known as cultured meat.
Kerafast’s online platform facilitates access to unique, lab-made bioresearch materials. Increasing access to this research could quickly accelerate the development of lab-grown meat products.
-
Telefónica's Wayra Germany invests in SD-WAN vendor flexiWAN
In December, flexiWAN announced proof-of-concept trials with Telefónica, which was followed up by Monday's news that Wayra Germany has made a minority investement in flexiWAN. In Monday's press relase, Telefónica said its investment in flexiWAN, which took place in December, would enable it to differentiate its network services by integrating third-party applications over flexiWANs SD-WAN infrastructure.
[...]
Telefónica and flexiWAN started their collaboration in June with a plan to run flexiWAN's open source, modular SD-WAN solution on white box customer premises equipment. This year's PoCs across Germany will test flexiWAN on customers' branches that need throughput from 50 Mbps to 1 Gig of encrypted traffic.
-
