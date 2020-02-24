Open Hardware: Infinity Time, OpenHW, Open Hardware Monitor
What Time Is It? Infinity Time
Though this project is pretty darned advanced, it’s all open source and completely within reach for anyone who has the tools and the time. The watch is based around an ATmega32u4 and uses a DS3231 real-time clock to keep accurate time on the WS2812 LEDs that represent the numbers. The time is displayed using R, G, and B assigned to hour, minute, and second. Actually reading the time is bit tricky until you understand how the colors work together, but something this lovely deserves to maintain a slight air of mystery.
The watch’s case parts are all printed — metal for the bezel, and SLA for the white inner ring that lets a bit of light leak out the side in order to illuminate the USB port and the two stainless steel screws that act as touch contacts. In the future, [nolandoktor] wants to add flashlight mode that turns all the LEDs white, some gaskets to resist water, and wake-on-gesture functionality with an IMU. Take a second to check out the demo after the break.
OpenHW Group Celebrates Rapid Growth to 40+ Members and New Open-Source Processor Implementations Less Than a Year After Launch
OpenHW Group, the not-for-profit global organization set up to facilitate collaboration between hardware and software designers in the development of open-source cores, related IP, tools and software, today announced it has gained over 40 members and partners since its launch seven months ago, far exceeding the original goal. During this early phase, OpenHW Group has also introduced the CORE-V family of open-source RISC-V cores, specifically the CV32E and CV64A and announced the 2020 CORE-V Chassis SoC project, the tape-out of a heterogenous multi-core processor, capable of running the Linux operating system.
Open Hardware Monitor 0.9.1 [Update]
The free Open Hardware Monitor software runs on 32-bit and 64-bit Microsoft Windows XP / Vista / 7 / 8 / 8.1 / 10 and any x86 based Linux operating systems without installation.
