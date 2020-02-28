Kali Linux evolution: What's next for the open source pentesting Linux distro?
When the popular security-focused BackTrack Linux distribution was redesigned from the ground up and given the name Kali Linux nearly seven years ago, I remember thinking that it was a fantastic name – and fitting, too.
I had the vivid image of the many-handed Hundu goddess of time and change in my mind, with her typical fierce expression and wielding a weapon/tool in each hand, and made an instant association with the newly Debian-based distro containing hundreds of preinstalled penetration testing programs.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 893 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Using LibreOffice for your open source budgeting tool
Budgets can be intimidating for beginners. It can feel overwhelming to think about money, much less about how to keep track of it. But it's important to know where your money is coming and going. In this article, I'll step through a sample budget by explaining the logic behind important money decisions as well as the formulas you need to automate the process. Fortunately, LibreOffice makes it easy for anyone to keep their yearly budget in check, even the math-averse.
Kali Linux evolution: What's next for the open source pentesting Linux distro?
When the popular security-focused BackTrack Linux distribution was redesigned from the ground up and given the name Kali Linux nearly seven years ago, I remember thinking that it was a fantastic name – and fitting, too. I had the vivid image of the many-handed Hundu goddess of time and change in my mind, with her typical fierce expression and wielding a weapon/tool in each hand, and made an instant association with the newly Debian-based distro containing hundreds of preinstalled penetration testing programs.
Open Hardware: Infinity Time, OpenHW, Open Hardware Monitor
Openwashing Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 3 min ago
6 hours 23 min ago
7 hours 19 min ago
7 hours 26 min ago
18 hours 1 min ago
19 hours 45 min ago
21 hours 22 min ago
21 hours 35 min ago
21 hours 42 min ago
22 hours 39 min ago