Using LibreOffice for your open source budgeting tool
Budgets can be intimidating for beginners. It can feel overwhelming to think about money, much less about how to keep track of it. But it's important to know where your money is coming and going.
In this article, I'll step through a sample budget by explaining the logic behind important money decisions as well as the formulas you need to automate the process. Fortunately, LibreOffice makes it easy for anyone to keep their yearly budget in check, even the math-averse.
Kali Linux evolution: What's next for the open source pentesting Linux distro?
When the popular security-focused BackTrack Linux distribution was redesigned from the ground up and given the name Kali Linux nearly seven years ago, I remember thinking that it was a fantastic name – and fitting, too.
I had the vivid image of the many-handed Hundu goddess of time and change in my mind, with her typical fierce expression and wielding a weapon/tool in each hand, and made an instant association with the newly Debian-based distro containing hundreds of preinstalled penetration testing programs.
Open Hardware: Infinity Time, OpenHW, Open Hardware Monitor
-
Though this project is pretty darned advanced, it’s all open source and completely within reach for anyone who has the tools and the time. The watch is based around an ATmega32u4 and uses a DS3231 real-time clock to keep accurate time on the WS2812 LEDs that represent the numbers. The time is displayed using R, G, and B assigned to hour, minute, and second. Actually reading the time is bit tricky until you understand how the colors work together, but something this lovely deserves to maintain a slight air of mystery.
The watch’s case parts are all printed — metal for the bezel, and SLA for the white inner ring that lets a bit of light leak out the side in order to illuminate the USB port and the two stainless steel screws that act as touch contacts. In the future, [nolandoktor] wants to add flashlight mode that turns all the LEDs white, some gaskets to resist water, and wake-on-gesture functionality with an IMU. Take a second to check out the demo after the break.
-
OpenHW Group, the not-for-profit global organization set up to facilitate collaboration between hardware and software designers in the development of open-source cores, related IP, tools and software, today announced it has gained over 40 members and partners since its launch seven months ago, far exceeding the original goal. During this early phase, OpenHW Group has also introduced the CORE-V family of open-source RISC-V cores, specifically the CV32E and CV64A and announced the 2020 CORE-V Chassis SoC project, the tape-out of a heterogenous multi-core processor, capable of running the Linux operating system.
-
The free Open Hardware Monitor software runs on 32-bit and 64-bit Microsoft Windows XP / Vista / 7 / 8 / 8.1 / 10 and any x86 based Linux operating systems without installation.
Openwashing Leftovers
-
Open networking firm Stordis has joined the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) to help develop open source hardware and software for future networks.
TIP is a collaborative platform founded by telco companies in 2016 to create an open source platform for next-generation networks. It's a spin-off from the Open Compute Project, (OCP) which Facebook founded to develop and share open source designs for hyperscale data center hardware.
-
Online platform developer Kerafast Inc. and plant-based nonprofit the Good Food Institute (GFI) are partnering to make a catalogue of terrestrial meat and aquatic cell lines. The resources are essential for the sustainable development of lab-grown meat, also known as cultured meat.
Kerafast’s online platform facilitates access to unique, lab-made bioresearch materials. Increasing access to this research could quickly accelerate the development of lab-grown meat products.
-
In December, flexiWAN announced proof-of-concept trials with Telefónica, which was followed up by Monday's news that Wayra Germany has made a minority investement in flexiWAN. In Monday's press relase, Telefónica said its investment in flexiWAN, which took place in December, would enable it to differentiate its network services by integrating third-party applications over flexiWANs SD-WAN infrastructure.
[...]
Telefónica and flexiWAN started their collaboration in June with a plan to run flexiWAN's open source, modular SD-WAN solution on white box customer premises equipment. This year's PoCs across Germany will test flexiWAN on customers' branches that need throughput from 50 Mbps to 1 Gig of encrypted traffic.
Recent comments
2 hours 3 min ago
6 hours 23 min ago
7 hours 19 min ago
7 hours 26 min ago
18 hours 1 min ago
19 hours 45 min ago
21 hours 22 min ago
21 hours 35 min ago
21 hours 42 min ago
22 hours 39 min ago