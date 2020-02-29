Linux Game Publishing, a name I rarely hear nowadays have returned to the internet with a new hosted archive of their original website.

If you've not been around Linux and gaming for too long, Linux Game Publishing were one of the original teams that dedicated their time to publishing and porting games to Linux. Something that was quite unheard of in the early 2000s and they appeared after Loki Entertainment, another Linux game porter, shut down.

They were originally responsible for titles like Cold War, Sacred: Gold Edition, Knights and Merchants: The Shattered Kingdom, Majesty: Gold Edition, plus Shadowgrounds and Shadowgrounds Survivor (both of which later got updated Linux builds from Alternative Games) and more titles.

They had a rocky history with a hard drive failure in 2010 that took out everything, which took them multiple months to recover from. In 2012 their CEO stepped down, another took up the job and they later started selling their Linux games across other stores but it wasn't enough to keep them going and later—silence.