Games: Tetris, SDL, Linux Game Publishing, Godot Engine and More
Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We’re only featuring open-source software in this series.
If you spend all day embroiled in political in-fighting, fighting bureaucracy, coding a new program in Assembler, sit in countless meetings wishing you were relaxing on a Caribbean island, you’ll need some light relief at the end of the day. And what better way by making your desktop environment a bit more fun.
There’s lots of fun in the terminal. How about a classic iconic tile-matching puzzle video game? Step forward tetris, a terminal interface for Tetris with the main file coded in a mere 333 lines of Haskell.
SDL 2.0.12 is on the way as the next version of this library commonly used by Linux games to provide a hardware abstraction layer across platforms.
SDL version 2.0.12 was set in their development code on Sunday by SDL lead developer Sam Lantinga. The v2.0.12 is set in preparation for an imminent release candidate.
Linux Game Publishing, a name I rarely hear nowadays have returned to the internet with a new hosted archive of their original website.
If you've not been around Linux and gaming for too long, Linux Game Publishing were one of the original teams that dedicated their time to publishing and porting games to Linux. Something that was quite unheard of in the early 2000s and they appeared after Loki Entertainment, another Linux game porter, shut down.
They were originally responsible for titles like Cold War, Sacred: Gold Edition, Knights and Merchants: The Shattered Kingdom, Majesty: Gold Edition, plus Shadowgrounds and Shadowgrounds Survivor (both of which later got updated Linux builds from Alternative Games) and more titles.
They had a rocky history with a hard drive failure in 2010 that took out everything, which took them multiple months to recover from. In 2012 their CEO stepped down, another took up the job and they later started selling their Linux games across other stores but it wasn't enough to keep them going and later—silence.
The team behind Godot Engine continue to push what an open source game engine can do, with a recent big release now behind them work continues towards another with some impressive changes.
It's going through a big code refactoring process right now, as written up in a blog post by Lead Developer Juan Linietsky. They said that while a lot of "core code changes" happened for the 3.0 release two years ago, they now have the chance to do even more for the massive Godot 4.0 release which will have Vulkan API support.
One major change is a "design flaw in Godot 3.0", that meant you couldn't always tell if an object instance was freed or not which created bugs that Linietsky said couldn't be fixed. Not a problem in the 4.x code branch, which can improve "performance considerably" and they may backport it to the 3.x releases.
Crusader Kings 3, the upcoming grand-strategy from Paradox Development Studio and Paradox Interactive sounds like a big and quite impressive game and they've been talking about it a lot.
One massive change is the new Lifestyle system, with a full skill-tree system with multiple paths for your character which makes Crusader Kings 3 sound a lot more like an RPG now too. You get experience, unlock perks with five different lifestyle categories allowing you to pick your lifestyle and focus within.
There's been a number of developer diaries on it, which can sometimes be a little hard to parse so Paradox did a lovely roundup video of it all.
Iris and the Giant is a new release that pulls you into the mind of a young girl, as she fights her inner demons in turn-based battles with card deck-building. Note: Key provided to us by GOG.com.
You've fought through dungeons and more but how about the fears of a young girl? This is what Iris and the Giant is all about. The story takes place after Iris gets dropped off for a swimming lesson, full of fear and with people laughing from below, she dives into the water and wakes up on a boat. She's crossing the Styx, a river that separates the real from the imaginary leading to the steps with each floor containing more of her inner demons to face in turn-based battles.
Logic World, the upcoming circuit building simulation game (previously known as TUNG - The Ultimate Nerd Game), has been delayed until May 1st.
Originally planned to launch last Summer and then October and then this March, the developer didn't hold back on the reasoning in their announcement post. To put it simply to start with they said "The game is not ready; we are not ready." and that if they kept working as hard as they are currently, they jokingly said "we would be dead" and that it would be a "buggy incomplete product on the 13th" so they decided to just delay it again. The good news though, is that Beta testing has begun and from what we've been told the Linux version is "working very well".
Cat-astrophe Games just released The Unholy Society, a comical and quirky adventure game inspired by '80s and '90s movies, comic books and all other "pop-culture" stuff and things.
Their aim was to create a game like the classics "full of witty dialogues, fleshed out characters, supernatural creatures, a tiny bit of magic, and a whole lot of retro aesthetics."
Stadia, Google's Linux-powered game streaming service continues to grow with more games. Let's start this week off with a roundup and some behind the scenes info.
Firstly, Stadia now has more games live on the service as across the weekend SteamWorld Dig 2 and SteamWorld Quest launched and both are available for anyone with Stadia Pro. In addition, SteamWorld Dig and SteamWorld Heist will be launching on Stadia on March 10th.
The currently unnamed upcoming game (likely some form of horror) from Frictional Games now has a new teaser.
Today in Techrights
Octavo Systems Announces Development Boards based on OSD32MP1 System-on-Package (SiP)
Announced in February 2019, STM32MP1 Cortex-A7/M4 processor family recently got an update with 24 new SKU’s boosting the Cortex A7 core frequency to 800 MHz instead of just 650 MHz for the SoC’s announced last year.
One of the first companies to take advantage of the new parts will be Octavo Sytems that unveiled OSD32MP1 system-in-package (SiP) last year combining STM32MP15x MPU, up to 1GB RAM, 4K EEPROM, STPMIC1 power management IC, two oscillators, and over 100 passive components into a single chip.
The company also introduced two upcoming development kits for the STM32MP1 based SiP: OSD32MP1-BRK “Flexible Prototyping Platform” and the more featured OSD32MP1-RED evaluation & development board. Both boards are supported by OpenSTLinux which we covered in our previous articles about STM32MP1.
