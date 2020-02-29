Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 2nd of March 2020 03:41:45 PM

There has been increased discussion recently about the purpose of Debian Community News. The ultimate goal is to improve Debian, both the operating system and the community, through accurate, independent feedback about leadership decisions.

As explained in the About page, Debian Community News is proud to be independent. In countries like North Korea, all news media is run by those in power. Debian's mission is so important that we deserve better than that.

Debian Community News is very much about Debian and that enables us to use the Debian trademark on a fair-use basis. We encourage other people with the right motivation to follow our example. We have all contributed so much to Debian over so many years that we all have the right to use the Debian name.