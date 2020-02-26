Programming: OpenCV, EOF, Perl and Python
AI and Deep Learning for computer vision projects has come to the masses. This can be attributed partly to the community projects that help ease the pain for newbies. [Abhishek] contributes one such project called Monk AI which comes with a GUI for transfer learning.
I was reading Computer Systems: A Programmer’s Perspective the other day and in the chapter on Unix I/O the authors mention that there is no explicit “EOF character” at the end of a file.
There are signatures in Raku, core Perl 5, Moose, Dios and lot of other modules. With KBOS I tried to find out how optimal signatures would look like to me. My objectives are: 3. easy to parse with the eye, 2. concise syntax and 1. delegates as much work as possible into the background so I have to write the least amount of code.
Hi. The current version of perlmodules.net was made in 2013/2014 with AngularJS, it is hard to update and so I’m starting a remake of the site.
Apart from an aesthetic makeover, it will be built with Vue.js/nuxt.js in order to allow the site to be indexed by all search engines. New features and ways of viewing the data may be added.
It will still use Mojolicious, but will use PostgreSQL instead of (the current site’s) MySQL, DBIx::Class instead of Rose::DB::Object, plus also Minion, RxJS, and will be open-sourced.
Python is the most popular programming language in the world, above Java and above C/C++/C#. We can use Python for free to develop web applications or desktop software and then sell that application or software in the marketplace. Just like Perl, Python source code is also available under the GNU General Public License (GPL) which guarantees end-users the freedom to run, study, share and modify the source code. Python is created by Guido van Rossum. In my opinion, Python programming language looks like the combination of Java, Javascript, and Perl programming language, therefore there is nothing new and nothing we have not seen before if we have already learned those programming languages above.
Python is a high-level, interpreted (processed at runtime by the interpreter, no need to compile our program before executing it but it also can be compiled to byte-code for building large scale applications), interactive (Python has support for an interactive mode that allows interactive testing and debugging of snippets of code), object-oriented (a programming language model that organizes software design around data, or objects), functional (create a set of instruction within a function block) and structured programming (conditional programming) scripting language. Python provides very high-level dynamic data types (A dynamic type escapes type checking at compile-time; instead, it resolves type at run time) and supports dynamic type checking. It supports automatic garbage collection just like Java. Python can be easily integrated with C, C++, COM, ActiveX, CORBA, and Java. Python’s bulk of the library is very portable and cross-platform compatible with UNIX, Windows, and Macintosh. Python can run on a wide variety of operating systems (Windows, Linux, and Mac) and has almost the same interface on all platforms. You can add low-level modules to the Python interpreter. These modules enable programmers to add to or customize their tools to be more efficient. Python provides interfaces to all major commercial databases. Python supports GUI applications that can be created using Tkinter.
This week we welcome Doug Farrell (@writeson) as our PyDev of the Week! Doug is working on Python book entitled The Well-Grounded Python Developer for Manning. He is also a contributor for Real Python. You can find out more about Doug on his website. Now let’s spend some time learning more about Doug!
We have a new Early Access Program (EAP) version of PyCharm that can be now downloaded from our website.
We are getting closer every week to the 2020.1 release. We are pushing hard to get through all the new features we want to make it into it. There are some big ones to try out in this EAP.
Last week I learned about lagging and leading indicators and why it's important to focus on the latter.
Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt - the Barriers to Router Freedom in Germany
Consider this hypothetical scenario: you moved house. Apart from all the stress of packing, transporting, and unpacking all your stuff at your new home, you also had to deal with getting utilities connected. The electric company turned out to be difficult to deal with: they said you had to change your TV set, toaster, refrigerator and most of your lamps.
They said that they couldn't guarantee you would have electricity at all unless you bought a whole new set of appliances from them. You don't understand: your stuff worked perfectly fine in your old place.
The water company was not much better. They told you that your old washing machine was "not supported" and that you would even have to change your toothbrush or you risked polluting the water network of the whole city for some unexplained reason. We are guessing you would no doubt find this scenario very hard to believe. We do not blame you: it is silly beyond the believable.
[...]
In December of the same year, I moved to a new city and chose a business cable Internet connection offered Unitymedia (meanwhile largely incorporated by Vodafone). After several calls, a technician finally visited my new home and successfully installed the ISP's default modem. Of course, I immediately noted that I wanted to use my own router. The technician told me that this was not allowed.
In a call with the service hotline, after defending some of the already mentioned soft barriers, I learnt that one of the features I had ordered, a static IPv4 address, is not available when using an own router, apparently because the address could only be mapped to their devices – even though my own router was the exact same model.
Although I am now able to use my own router (after a long series of hotline calls and waiting), I still cannot use an essential feature I ordered. This is a "hard barrier" because customers who want to exercise their freedom of choice are treated worse. At least I can enjoy the freedom of using equipment which I own and which I can control, but I will report this misconduct by my ISP to the national Federal Network Agency and a consumer protection organisation (see below).
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, Linux Action News, Open Source Security Podcast and Python Podcast
Listener feedback from **beegrrl** about OOP, and **bc** from **ap**.
Bruce Schneier puts his name behind Solid, Firefox starts to roll out DNS over HTTPS as default, and Microsoft's Linux first device ships to customers.
Plus a birthday gift to Raspberry Pi users, Collabora comes to mobile, and more.
Josh and Kurt talk about the Linux Foundation Census 2. There is a lot of talk around how to fix open source security, but the reality is we can't fix it. We need to stop trying to fix what isn't broken and engineering around the system we have, not the system we want.
Most long-running programs have a need for executing periodic tasks. APScheduler is a mature and open source library that provides all of the features that you need in a task scheduler. In this episode the author, Alex Grönholm, explains how it works, why he created it, and how you can use it in your own applications. He also digs into his plans for the next major release and the forces that are shaping the improved feature set. Spare yourself the pain of triggering events at just the right time and let APScheduler do it for you.
SUSE/OpenSUSE: Linux Professional Institute (LPI), SLE 15 SP2, SUSE CaaS Platform and Sarah Julia Kriesch Steps Down
As of December 12, 2019, SUSE and Linux Professional Institute (LPI) signed a MoU to increase the use of Open Source Software and provide quality learning and certification tools to the academic sector worldwide. When we first came together months ago, the goal was clear and simple, let’s utilize both of our communities to promote open source education. To highlight a few main points, the scope of the collaboration includes:
As you might know from our SLE 15 SP2 Public Beta announcement, we are now releasing fewer Public Beta ISOs but we are releasing weekly updates, called Snapshot, in our Beta Online Channels!
In order to manage systems and deliver applications optimally, securely, and continuously, it’s important to know what’s going on. Are resources failing or overtaxed? Are applications serving their users well?
And while piles of statistics in reams of reports can provide the data you need, the key information in the data can be obscured by sheer volume. It’s more valuable when it’s easy to see, and when you can be alerted when limits are reached or neared or when something fails.
The gold standard for monitoring, alerting, and visualization in the cloud-native world, and for modern open source technologies in general, is the pairing of Prometheus (for monitoring and alerting) and Grafana (for visualization). That is why we’re pleased to announce that, as of the beginning of this year, they have been available in our registry as supported components of SUSE CaaS Platform.
The results of the openSUSE Board election were published on 1 February 2020. The community welcomed Sarah Julia Kriesch and Simon Lees as they started their new term.
However, ten days later, Sarah stepped down, leaving a vacant seat on the board. Under such circumstance and the board election rules, the sitting board may appoint someone until the next board election.
