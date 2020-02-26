SUSE/OpenSUSE: Linux Professional Institute (LPI), SLE 15 SP2, SUSE CaaS Platform and Sarah Julia Kriesch Steps Down
SUSE Academic Program teams up with Linux Professional Institute to promote Open Source and Linux education
As of December 12, 2019, SUSE and Linux Professional Institute (LPI) signed a MoU to increase the use of Open Source Software and provide quality learning and certification tools to the academic sector worldwide. When we first came together months ago, the goal was clear and simple, let’s utilize both of our communities to promote open source education. To highlight a few main points, the scope of the collaboration includes:
SLE 15 SP2 Public Beta – Snapshot Updates (5,6,7)
As you might know from our SLE 15 SP2 Public Beta announcement, we are now releasing fewer Public Beta ISOs but we are releasing weekly updates, called Snapshot, in our Beta Online Channels!
Monitoring, Alerting, and Visualization for SUSE CaaS Platform
In order to manage systems and deliver applications optimally, securely, and continuously, it’s important to know what’s going on. Are resources failing or overtaxed? Are applications serving their users well?
And while piles of statistics in reams of reports can provide the data you need, the key information in the data can be obscured by sheer volume. It’s more valuable when it’s easy to see, and when you can be alerted when limits are reached or neared or when something fails.
The gold standard for monitoring, alerting, and visualization in the cloud-native world, and for modern open source technologies in general, is the pairing of Prometheus (for monitoring and alerting) and Grafana (for visualization). That is why we’re pleased to announce that, as of the beginning of this year, they have been available in our registry as supported components of SUSE CaaS Platform.
openSUSE community welcomes new board member
The results of the openSUSE Board election were published on 1 February 2020. The community welcomed Sarah Julia Kriesch and Simon Lees as they started their new term.
However, ten days later, Sarah stepped down, leaving a vacant seat on the board. Under such circumstance and the board election rules, the sitting board may appoint someone until the next board election.
