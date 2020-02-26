Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt - the Barriers to Router Freedom in Germany
Consider this hypothetical scenario: you moved house. Apart from all the stress of packing, transporting, and unpacking all your stuff at your new home, you also had to deal with getting utilities connected. The electric company turned out to be difficult to deal with: they said you had to change your TV set, toaster, refrigerator and most of your lamps.
They said that they couldn't guarantee you would have electricity at all unless you bought a whole new set of appliances from them. You don't understand: your stuff worked perfectly fine in your old place.
The water company was not much better. They told you that your old washing machine was "not supported" and that you would even have to change your toothbrush or you risked polluting the water network of the whole city for some unexplained reason. We are guessing you would no doubt find this scenario very hard to believe. We do not blame you: it is silly beyond the believable.
[...]
In December of the same year, I moved to a new city and chose a business cable Internet connection offered Unitymedia (meanwhile largely incorporated by Vodafone). After several calls, a technician finally visited my new home and successfully installed the ISP's default modem. Of course, I immediately noted that I wanted to use my own router. The technician told me that this was not allowed.
In a call with the service hotline, after defending some of the already mentioned soft barriers, I learnt that one of the features I had ordered, a static IPv4 address, is not available when using an own router, apparently because the address could only be mapped to their devices – even though my own router was the exact same model.
Although I am now able to use my own router (after a long series of hotline calls and waiting), I still cannot use an essential feature I ordered. This is a "hard barrier" because customers who want to exercise their freedom of choice are treated worse. At least I can enjoy the freedom of using equipment which I own and which I can control, but I will report this misconduct by my ISP to the national Federal Network Agency and a consumer protection organisation (see below).
