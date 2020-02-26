Programming: OpenCV, EOF, Perl and Python OpenSource GUI Tool For OpenCV And DeepLearning AI and Deep Learning for computer vision projects has come to the masses. This can be attributed partly to the community projects that help ease the pain for newbies. [Abhishek] contributes one such project called Monk AI which comes with a GUI for transfer learning.

EOF is not a character I was reading Computer Systems: A Programmer’s Perspective the other day and in the chapter on Unix I/O the authors mention that there is no explicit “EOF character” at the end of a file.

KBOS signatures There are signatures in Raku, core Perl 5, Moose, Dios and lot of other modules. With KBOS I tried to find out how optimal signatures would look like to me. My objectives are: 3. easy to parse with the eye, 2. concise syntax and 1. delegates as much work as possible into the background so I have to write the least amount of code.

perlmodules.net remake Hi. The current version of perlmodules.net was made in 2013/2014 with AngularJS, it is hard to update and so I’m starting a remake of the site. Apart from an aesthetic makeover, it will be built with Vue.js/nuxt.js in order to allow the site to be indexed by all search engines. New features and ways of viewing the data may be added. It will still use Mojolicious, but will use PostgreSQL instead of (the current site’s) MySQL, DBIx::Class instead of Rose::DB::Object, plus also Minion, RxJS, and will be open-sourced.

What is python programming language? Python is the most popular programming language in the world, above Java and above C/C++/C#. We can use Python for free to develop web applications or desktop software and then sell that application or software in the marketplace. Just like Perl, Python source code is also available under the GNU General Public License (GPL) which guarantees end-users the freedom to run, study, share and modify the source code. Python is created by Guido van Rossum. In my opinion, Python programming language looks like the combination of Java, Javascript, and Perl programming language, therefore there is nothing new and nothing we have not seen before if we have already learned those programming languages above. Python is a high-level, interpreted (processed at runtime by the interpreter, no need to compile our program before executing it but it also can be compiled to byte-code for building large scale applications), interactive (Python has support for an interactive mode that allows interactive testing and debugging of snippets of code), object-oriented (a programming language model that organizes software design around data, or objects), functional (create a set of instruction within a function block) and structured programming (conditional programming) scripting language. Python provides very high-level dynamic data types (A dynamic type escapes type checking at compile-time; instead, it resolves type at run time) and supports dynamic type checking. It supports automatic garbage collection just like Java. Python can be easily integrated with C, C++, COM, ActiveX, CORBA, and Java. Python’s bulk of the library is very portable and cross-platform compatible with UNIX, Windows, and Macintosh. Python can run on a wide variety of operating systems (Windows, Linux, and Mac) and has almost the same interface on all platforms. You can add low-level modules to the Python interpreter. These modules enable programmers to add to or customize their tools to be more efficient. Python provides interfaces to all major commercial databases. Python supports GUI applications that can be created using Tkinter.

PyDev of the Week: Doug Farrell This week we welcome Doug Farrell (@writeson) as our PyDev of the Week! Doug is working on Python book entitled The Well-Grounded Python Developer for Manning. He is also a contributor for Real Python. You can find out more about Doug on his website. Now let’s spend some time learning more about Doug!

PyCharm 2020.1 EAP 5 We have a new Early Access Program (EAP) version of PyCharm that can be now downloaded from our website. We are getting closer every week to the 2020.1 release. We are pushing hard to get through all the new features we want to make it into it. There are some big ones to try out in this EAP.

PyBites: Productivity Mondays - What Can You Do Consistently This Week? Last week I learned about lagging and leading indicators and why it's important to focus on the latter.

Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt - the Barriers to Router Freedom in Germany Consider this hypothetical scenario: you moved house. Apart from all the stress of packing, transporting, and unpacking all your stuff at your new home, you also had to deal with getting utilities connected. The electric company turned out to be difficult to deal with: they said you had to change your TV set, toaster, refrigerator and most of your lamps. They said that they couldn't guarantee you would have electricity at all unless you bought a whole new set of appliances from them. You don't understand: your stuff worked perfectly fine in your old place. The water company was not much better. They told you that your old washing machine was "not supported" and that you would even have to change your toothbrush or you risked polluting the water network of the whole city for some unexplained reason. We are guessing you would no doubt find this scenario very hard to believe. We do not blame you: it is silly beyond the believable. [...] In December of the same year, I moved to a new city and chose a business cable Internet connection offered Unitymedia (meanwhile largely incorporated by Vodafone). After several calls, a technician finally visited my new home and successfully installed the ISP's default modem. Of course, I immediately noted that I wanted to use my own router. The technician told me that this was not allowed. In a call with the service hotline, after defending some of the already mentioned soft barriers, I learnt that one of the features I had ordered, a static IPv4 address, is not available when using an own router, apparently because the address could only be mapped to their devices – even though my own router was the exact same model. Although I am now able to use my own router (after a long series of hotline calls and waiting), I still cannot use an essential feature I ordered. This is a "hard barrier" because customers who want to exercise their freedom of choice are treated worse. At least I can enjoy the freedom of using equipment which I own and which I can control, but I will report this misconduct by my ISP to the national Federal Network Agency and a consumer protection organisation (see below).