Proprietary Software Trouble Warning Issued For Millions Of Microsoft Windows 10 Users Windows 10 free updates are still a thing, but the cost for users has been very high in recent months. And now users need to know about another fundamental vulnerability, one which Microsoft enables on all Windows 10 PCs by default. [...] “Microsoft hides file extensions in Windows by default even though it's a security risk that is commonly abused by phishing emails and malware distributors to trick people into opening malicious files,” the site warns. File extensions are the letters shown after a file name. BleepingComputer uses the example report.txt and “txt” is the file extension. You will be familiar with many common file extensions such as .doc (Word documents), .pdf (Adobe documents), .mov (QuickTime media files) and, perhaps most famously, .mp3 (music files). And yet it is likely you can’t name many modern types now because, yes, Microsoft now hides them by default to simplify the end user experience. And that’s dangerous.

What to know about cyberattacks targeting energy pipelines The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), a division of DHS, said a ransomware attack hit a “natural gas compression facility,” leading to a two-day shutdown for the entire pipeline. While the agency did not specify the name or location of the facility, an assessment by a cybersecurity firm linked the attack to an alert put out by the U.S. Coast Guard in December about a ransomware intrusion that affected camera and physical access control systems and disrupted the entire corporate IT network at the facility.

Windows 10 is falling apart – so it’s a great time to fall in love with a Chromebook I’ve been increasingly annoyed by Windows 10 recently. Not only have recent updates been causing problems – for example I lost the ability to search for files and apps for a day a while back, which was particularly frustrating – but there have been some long-running issues that have been getting to me as well. My trusty Dell XPS 13, for instance, has been bugging me with its awful battery life. Not only does it only last a few hours, but it doesn’t hold its charge well either. So, more often than not, if I pick up the XPS 13 to work on it, the battery is dead. Windows 10 laptops have never held their charge as well as MacBooks or Chromebooks, and I’d had enough. So, one day on my way to work, rather than taking the Dell XPS 13, I thought I’d give the Pixelbook Go a… go.

OSS and Sharing Leftovers What does it take to commit to 100% open source? If managed services based on OSS projects are a winning combination, it would be a major hurdle if AWS chose to adopt the same approach. And there’s almost nothing that can be done to stop AWS from doing so. In fact, competition from AWS is simply the price to pay for developing OSS. Yes, restrictive licensing including AGPL might be able to slow down AWS, but the real impact of such licensing is lower user adoption. Even if AWS were to build a service on top of OSS, what’s important to focus on is not the competition aspect but rather the validation of the staying power of OSS. In other words, AWS entering the space would provide users more confidence that their investment would remain protected through multi-party competition. Still, at the end of the day, commercial OSS companies will have to compete with giants like AWS on the merits of an exceptional DBaaS experience, rather than on the merits of the core OSS database. For this reason, it’s crucial to draw a clear line of separation between an OSS database project and commercial DBaaS offerings. In doing so, OSS companies can capitalize on a potent competitive advantage of no cloud vendor lock-in, proprietary features, same-day releases, higher configurability, lower costs and the ability to bank on the expertise of the software creators themselves. Couple those advantages with a passionate user community and a few well-known reference customers, and open-source companies have an opportunity to thrive — even amidst the constant threat of innovative cloud providers.

Open-Source Software Meets Industrial Automation Hydraulic fracturing (or fracking) and horizontal drilling are not the only technologies producing profits these days in the oil patches of southern Texas. Another is the open-source software that has been steadily seeping into industrial automation and providing opportunities for innovators like Dan Arbeau, CEO of system integration firm netDNA Services. Arbeau relies on open-source software to automate the trailer-mounted, mobile pumping units Calgary-based New Wave Energy Services builds for managing the water used in fracking. With this technology in place, technicians no longer need to manually monitor flow rates and the level of the water stored in tanks and pits. And they no longer need to transmit instructions by text message or other manual means to technicians in the field adjusting the pumps. They can now control the pumps directly from their mobile devices.

Bringing open source code to agriculture Brian Tischler, an Albertan grain farmer and the founder of AgOpenGPS, is bringing open source coding to agriculture with AgOpenGPS. “I’m coming more from a do it yourself perspective. Everything in agriculture is closed source proprietary paid big dollars, you buy what you get,” Tischler said.

Netdev 0x14 postponed The Netdev 0x14 conference, scheduled to begin March 17 in Vancouver, has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns; it has been tentatively rescheduled for June 16 to 19 at the same location.

NeuroFedora at FOSDEM’20 – Brussels, Belgium FOSDEM is one of the biggest gatherings of open-source developers, enthusiasts, and contributors. This year’s FOSDEM was a huge deal for me, as well for the neuro-sig. For the first time in FOSDEM, the Open Research Tools and Technologies devroom was participating, and we were also presenting NeuroFedora at FOSDEM for the first time. For those who don’t know, NeuroFedora is an initiative to provide a ready-to-use open-source platform (based on Fedora) for neuroscience. Our work revolves around packaging, testing, and maintaining tools that are used in neuroscience research and development. I traveled from Delhi, India. My flight got delayed and had to stay at the airport for a bit longer. But, it also gave me plenty of time to rehearse for my talk about NeuroFedora (wait for it :P). I reached Brussels at night and made it to our accommodation, Hotel Chambord, via the Brussels high-speed train. I checked into the hotel and met with Sumantro (my roomie for FOSDEM). The next day, we woke up early, had some breakfast at the hotel (I just devoured on the cheese and coffee). Then we all (Zach, Mariana, Geoff, Sumantro) took an Uber to the venue: Universite Libre de Bruxelles. We all carried the goodies to the stall, where we all set it up. I had to leave early because the talk on NeuroFedora was early in the morning.

The Month in WordPress: February 2020 There was a ton of excitement around WordCamp Asia, not to mention all the effort from organizers, speakers, sponsors and volunteers. Unfortunately, on February 12th, WordCamp Asia was cancelled due to concern and uncertainty around COVID-19. Since then, the organizing team has worked to refund tickets and to support hotel and air refunds. In addition, a pop-up livestream featuring some WordCamp Asia speakers and a Fireside Chat and Q&A with Matt Mullenweg took place on February 22nd. For a personal take on the cancellation of WordCamp Asia, read this post from Naoko Takano, the global lead organizer. Many thanks to the volunteers who worked hard to deliver WordCamp Asia. They’ve not only handled logistics associated with cancellation but have also announced that they’ve started working on WordCamp Asia 2021 with some January dates in mind! To get the latest on WordCamp Asia, subscribe to updates here.

Naseej Invests in Sprintive to Further Enhance its Portfolio of Digital Transformation Solutions Based on Leading Open Source Platforms Naseej, the Middle East’s Leading Digital Transformation & Knowledge Solutions Provider, announced that it’s investing in Sprintive a startup out of Jordan that specializes in the design and development of online portals using Drupal open-source CMS. The move comes as part of Naseej’s efforts to complement its digital transformation solutions with leading open source platforms.

Hasura raises $9.9M Series A to simplify GraphQL for developers Hasura, a startup working to solve developer problems around connecting to databases when using the open-source GraphQL tool, announced a $9.9 million Series A investment today. [...] GraphQL is an open-source tool originally developed at Facebook in 2012 and open-sourced a few years later. Hasura CEO and co-founder Tanmai Gopal says the company had been working on helping developers to simplify Kubernetes, but over time, it realized that data access was a bigger problem, so it developed an open-source tool that works with GraphQL to help solve that issue.

That Digital Textbook? Your College Has Billed You for It Colleges are increasingly assigning digital books and study tools instead of paper textbooks. But one electronic option in particular has come under criticism from some student advocates. That model is called inclusive access, in which colleges have contracts with education publishers to provide required digital texts and study tools at a discount. Then, colleges automatically bill students when they enroll, as part of their tuition. Colleges began adopting these digital programs over the past decade in response to expensive increases in textbook prices. Now, courses at hundreds of colleges offer inclusive access programs. The benefit, publishers say, is that all students are able to use required textbooks and tools when they begin taking a class, at a more affordable cost. Research by both student advocates and campus bookstores has shown that students sometimes skip buying required materials — often because of cost, but also because they think they won’t actually need the materials. Federal rules allow colleges to automatically bill students for course materials if the colleges meet certain requirements, like an agreement with a publisher to charge below-market prices or give students the choice to opt out of the purchase. But skeptical student advocates say the benefits of some programs can be murky.

Open Science & Open Access : How far apart are they?

Certificate lifetime capped to 1 year from Sep 2020 Looking at my data from Crawler.Ninja I can see the certificate validity periods for the certificates in use across the top 1 million sites on the Web. Of the sites presenting certificates to the crawler, 25% of those sites will need to renew with a shorter certificate from 1st Sep 2020 as they're currently using one longer than the 398 day maximum. It's not just me looking at this either, Paul Calvano did an analysis using a different data set from HTTP Archive and came back with the exact same 25% figure for certs that will be too long!