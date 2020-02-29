Games: BadLads, BeamNG.drive and Knightin'+
-
BadLads is an open-world multiplayer RP city sim coming to Linux this year
Inspired by RP (role playing) mods for other games, BadLads from Latvian developer Chemical Heads Studios looks like it could be pretty amusing low-poly version of GTA Online.
In BadLads, everyone start out as a normal Citizen but you get to choose a path to rise through the ranks. It's not just a plain Good or Bad side either, the array of "Jobs" you can take vary a lot. You can be a Paramedic to get called when players have a shoot-out, attempt to become President, join the Police or a Gang and really mess up the city.
-
BeamNG.drive needs a developer to port it to Linux and other systems
BeamNG.drive, a very popular and highly rated soft-body physics vehicle simulator looks like it may come to Linux - if they can find a dedicated developer to join their team.
Quite interesting to see, since it has nearly thirty thousand user reviews on Steam and there's a few thousand playing it right now—just to give you an idea of just how popular it is. From all those users, it's sat at a "Very Positive" rating with the most recent being "Overwhelmingly Positive" so it's doing well.
-
Knightin'+, a Zelda-lite dungeon crawler arrives DRM-free on GOG
Knightin'+ from Muzt Die Studios, a Zelda-lite dungeon crawling adventure has now officially arrived on DRM-free store GOG.com.
If you feel a certain longing for some of the classics, Knightin'+ might be exactly what you need. A no-fuss dungeon crawler with plenty of combat and small puzzles to overcome.
-
