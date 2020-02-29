Software: Nikita, GVls, Dust3D and Delta Chat Nikita version 0.5 released - updated free software archive API server Today, after many months of development, a new release of Nikita Noark 5 core project was finally announced on the project mailing list. The Nikita free software solution is an implementation of the Norwegian archive standard Noark 5 used by government offices in Norway.

GVls 0.14.0 Released GNOME Vala Language Server, GVls, 0.14.0 has been released! GVls has been integrated with GNOME Builder and now is its default Vala Language Server!

Dust3D 1.0.0-rc.1 Released Today with New Improved Features! ust3D 1.0.0-rc.1 Released Today: Dust3D is a 3D modelling application, which is mainly used to create anime characters for games and movies. This application has more than 1000+ default anime 3D model characters and it can be used to create the games instantly. Yesterday, the team released the latest version of Dust3D model software 1.0.0-rc.1 version. This new version have many new essential features, updates and bug fixes.

Delta Chat – Telegram / Whatsapp Like Messenger over Email Delta Chat is a free open-source Telegram or Whatsapp like messenger that works on Linux, Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android. Delta Chat doesn’t have its own servers but uses the most massive and diverse open messaging system ever: the existing e-mail server network.

Python Leftovers Why You Must Migrate to Python 3 Now Support for Python 2 should have stopped at the beginning of 2020. However, it has become clear that the last major 2.7.x release will be in April 2020. After that, all development will cease for Python 2. This means there will be no security updates. Many package maintainers have migrated to Python 3. Some still support Python 2, while others already dropped support. After April 2020, most packages will gradually stop supporting it. Python 3.0 was released on December 3, 2008. So yeah, we’ve all had plenty of time to migrate. If you still haven’t, you should make it a top priority right now. At the max, you should be running Python 3 before the end of 2020. Otherwise, you will be at risk of vulnerabilities, non-functioning software, etc.

Python Bindings: Calling C or C++ From Python Are you a Python developer with a C or C++ library you’d like to use from Python? If so, then Python bindings allow you to call functions and pass data from Python to C or C++, letting you take advantage of the strengths of both languages. Throughout this tutorial, you’ll see an overview of some of the tools you can use to create Python bindings.

True constants in Python - part 1

True constants in Python - part 2, and a challenge

Pycon March 2 Update on COVID-19 The coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) is a new virus that causes respiratory illness in people and can spread from person-to-person. Since PyCon US 2020 is scheduled in April, we want to give our community an update on our status and more information about our policy for attendees pertaining to COVID-19. As of March 2, PyCon 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA is scheduled to happen. The staff and board directors are actively watching the situation closely, as it continues to change rapidly. We plan to reassess the situation weekly and more frequently as we get closer to the event. This includes checking in with our Pittsburgh team for updates including from vendors and local authorities.