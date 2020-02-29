Mozilla: Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Mozilla gfx Team, Surveillance ("Glean") and Voting
-
Firefox: How Mozilla wants to fight against Google's dominance
There was a time when it looked like nothing could stop the rise of Firefox. But then Chrome appeared on the scene and Google grabbed the browser market for itself. The consequences for Firefox: The global market share has dropped to single digits, while the Mozilla browser never managed to get any relevant position on smartphones.
As Mozillas Chief Technical Officer (CTO) Dave Camp is responsible for the development of Firefox. In an interview with DER STANDARD he talks about what's coming up for Firefox and why Mozilla is mostly focusing on privacy right now and why the company wants to continue to use its own rendering engine. The questions were asked by Andreas Proschofsky.
-
Mozilla GFX: moz://gfx newsletter #51
Bonjour, bonjour! Another long overdue episode of your favourite Mozilla gfx team newsletter is here. A few weeks ago, Jessie published a call to help us find steps to reproduce a mysterious glitch. Thanks a ton to everyone who helped out with this one! Glenn landed a fix to an issue that we suspect might be the cause of the issues. Don’t hesitate to let us know if you are still running into this particular glitch with Firefox Nightly and WebRender enabled.
Other than that there are a number of pretty exciting things going on in WebRender. One of them is Lee and Jeff’s work on a software backend for WebRender. In order to eventually move all Firefox users to WebRender, we need a backend that can accomodate for very old GPUs and very buggy drivers. Ideally this backend would use most of WebRender’s current code and infrastructure to avoid having too much new code (and bugs!) to maintain with our limited resources. One of the avenues that was investigated is using a software emulation layer for OpenGL such as Swift Shader or llvm-pipe as a black box to run our GPU code on the CPU. We unfortunately couldn’t get good enough performance this way so Lee is now experimenting with automatically translating our shaders into SIMD-optimized CPU code while compiling Firefox instead, with SIMD optimizations. These “software shaders” are then run into a simple custom rasterizer that only supports the few OpenGL features that we need and take advantage of the restricted featureset to run as fast as possible. This is still very much experimental but initial results are promising.
-
Jan-Erik Rediger: Two-year Moziversary
Woops, looks like I missed my Two Year Moziversary! 2 years ago, in March 2018, I joined Mozilla as a Firefox Telemetry Engineer. Last year I blogged about what happened in my first year.
One year later I am still in the same team, but other things changed. Our team grew (hello Bea & Mike!), and shrank (bye Georg!), lots of other changes at Mozilla happened as well.
However one thing stayed during the whole year: Glean.
Culminating in the very first Glean-written-in-Rust release, but not slowing down after, the Glean project is changing how we do telemetry in Mozilla products.
Glean is now being used in multiple products across mobile and desktop operating systems (Firefox Preview, Lockwise for Android, Lockwise for iOS, Project FOG). We've seen over 2000 commits on that project, published 16 releases and posted 14 This Week in Glean blogposts.
-
Are you registered to vote?
Left, right, or center. Blue, red, or green. Whatever your flavor, it’s your right to decide the direction of your community, state and country. The first step is to check your voter registration status so you can actually vote.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 662 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Software: Nikita, GVls, Dust3D and Delta Chat
Python Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Linux in the Ham Shack and Linux Headlines
This Month in Mutter & GNOME Shell | February 2020
GNOME Shell’s CSS engine now supports auto. Â The icon grid spring animation was optimized to reduce the number of relayouts, which reduces CPU usage. Another batch of cleanups, refactorings, and fixes to GNOME Shell’s SCSS files landed. Thanks to the ongoing efforts of extending and improving Sysprof, various bottlenecks and misbehaviors were identified in GNOME Shell and Mutter, and subsequently fixed. In particular, GNOME Shell now avoids doing I/O operations in the main thread when saving notification data on disk, and the local timezone is now cached, which avoids reading the contents of /etc/localtime more than necessary. As a consequence, GNOME Shell should behave better under heavy I/O loads on the host system. The blur effect that is used by the new lock screen received further optimizations, and should be quick enough to not have any noticeable performance impact. Animations are now disabled on various circumstances, such as when using a software renderer, when sharing screen with VNC streams, and when asked to by remote desktop sessions. Also: GNOME Shell To Ship New App For Managing Extensions
Recent comments
1 hour 9 min ago
2 hours 2 min ago
2 hours 20 min ago
10 hours 23 min ago
10 hours 41 min ago
11 hours 48 min ago
18 hours 42 min ago
23 hours 3 min ago
23 hours 59 min ago
1 day 6 min ago