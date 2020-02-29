The coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) is a new virus that causes respiratory illness in people and can spread from person-to-person. Since PyCon US 2020 is scheduled in April, we want to give our community an update on our status and more information about our policy for attendees pertaining to COVID-19. As of March 2, PyCon 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA is scheduled to happen. The staff and board directors are actively watching the situation closely, as it continues to change rapidly. We plan to reassess the situation weekly and more frequently as we get closer to the event. This includes checking in with our Pittsburgh team for updates including from vendors and local authorities.

Are you a Python developer with a C or C++ library you’d like to use from Python? If so, then Python bindings allow you to call functions and pass data from Python to C or C++, letting you take advantage of the strengths of both languages. Throughout this tutorial, you’ll see an overview of some of the tools you can use to create Python bindings.

Support for Python 2 should have stopped at the beginning of 2020. However, it has become clear that the last major 2.7.x release will be in April 2020. After that, all development will cease for Python 2. This means there will be no security updates. Many package maintainers have migrated to Python 3. Some still support Python 2, while others already dropped support. After April 2020, most packages will gradually stop supporting it. Python 3.0 was released on December 3, 2008. So yeah, we’ve all had plenty of time to migrate. If you still haven’t, you should make it a top priority right now. At the max, you should be running Python 3 before the end of 2020. Otherwise, you will be at risk of vulnerabilities, non-functioning software, etc.

Delta Chat is a free open-source Telegram or Whatsapp like messenger that works on Linux, Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android. Delta Chat doesn’t have its own servers but uses the most massive and diverse open messaging system ever: the existing e-mail server network.

ust3D 1.0.0-rc.1 Released Today: Dust3D is a 3D modelling application, which is mainly used to create anime characters for games and movies. This application has more than 1000+ default anime 3D model characters and it can be used to create the games instantly. Yesterday, the team released the latest version of Dust3D model software 1.0.0-rc.1 version. This new version have many new essential features, updates and bug fixes.

Today, after many months of development, a new release of Nikita Noark 5 core project was finally announced on the project mailing list. The Nikita free software solution is an implementation of the Norwegian archive standard Noark 5 used by government offices in Norway.

Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Linux in the Ham Shack and Linux Headlines This Week in Linux 95: Manjaro 19, Raspberry Pi, UBports’ Lomiri, Arch Linux, IPFire, Shotcut, OBS On this speiail I’m Sick edition of This Week in Linux, We got a lot of Distro News for Manjaro 19, IPFire (firewall), and Arch Linux announces a new project leader. UBports announce that Unity8 has been rebranded to “Lomiri” and we got an awesome announcement from Raspberry Pi because the baseline $35 version has had the RAM doubled to 2GB. We’ve got a lot of App News this week to cover starting with Shotcut (video editor), the FSF is going to Launch Code a new Hosting Service, Facebook becomes a Premiere Sponsor of OBS project, and Waterfox has been acquired by System1 so we’ll talk about that. Finally, we’ll close out the show with news regarding the Azure Sphere project from Microsoft. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

LHS Episode #328: KiCad Deep Dive Hello and welcome to the 328th episode of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this Episode, the hosts interview Barry Buelow, W0IY, about his experience in engineering, circuit design, PCB design, schematics and the benefits of using the Open Sourcea tool KiCad for drawing, modeling and manufacturing hardware projects. Thanks for listening. We hope you find the information useful and entertaining.

2020-03-02 | Linux Headlines Why the Brave browser is worth another look, the brand new IRC client that’s getting attention, and the position that opened up at the EFF.