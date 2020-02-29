Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Linux in the Ham Shack and Linux Headlines
-
This Week in Linux 95: Manjaro 19, Raspberry Pi, UBports’ Lomiri, Arch Linux, IPFire, Shotcut, OBS
On this speiail I’m Sick edition of This Week in Linux, We got a lot of Distro News for Manjaro 19, IPFire (firewall), and Arch Linux announces a new project leader. UBports announce that Unity8 has been rebranded to “Lomiri” and we got an awesome announcement from Raspberry Pi because the baseline $35 version has had the RAM doubled to 2GB. We’ve got a lot of App News this week to cover starting with Shotcut (video editor), the FSF is going to Launch Code a new Hosting Service, Facebook becomes a Premiere Sponsor of OBS project, and Waterfox has been acquired by System1 so we’ll talk about that. Finally, we’ll close out the show with news regarding the Azure Sphere project from Microsoft. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
-
LHS Episode #328: KiCad Deep Dive
Hello and welcome to the 328th episode of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this Episode, the hosts interview Barry Buelow, W0IY, about his experience in engineering, circuit design, PCB design, schematics and the benefits of using the Open Sourcea tool KiCad for drawing, modeling and manufacturing hardware projects. Thanks for listening. We hope you find the information useful and entertaining.
-
2020-03-02 | Linux Headlines
Why the Brave browser is worth another look, the brand new IRC client that’s getting attention, and the position that opened up at the EFF.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 665 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Software: Nikita, GVls, Dust3D and Delta Chat
Python Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Linux in the Ham Shack and Linux Headlines
This Month in Mutter & GNOME Shell | February 2020
GNOME Shell’s CSS engine now supports auto. Â The icon grid spring animation was optimized to reduce the number of relayouts, which reduces CPU usage. Another batch of cleanups, refactorings, and fixes to GNOME Shell’s SCSS files landed. Thanks to the ongoing efforts of extending and improving Sysprof, various bottlenecks and misbehaviors were identified in GNOME Shell and Mutter, and subsequently fixed. In particular, GNOME Shell now avoids doing I/O operations in the main thread when saving notification data on disk, and the local timezone is now cached, which avoids reading the contents of /etc/localtime more than necessary. As a consequence, GNOME Shell should behave better under heavy I/O loads on the host system. The blur effect that is used by the new lock screen received further optimizations, and should be quick enough to not have any noticeable performance impact. Animations are now disabled on various circumstances, such as when using a software renderer, when sharing screen with VNC streams, and when asked to by remote desktop sessions. Also: GNOME Shell To Ship New App For Managing Extensions
Recent comments
1 hour 9 min ago
2 hours 2 min ago
2 hours 20 min ago
10 hours 23 min ago
10 hours 41 min ago
11 hours 48 min ago
18 hours 42 min ago
23 hours 3 min ago
23 hours 59 min ago
1 day 6 min ago