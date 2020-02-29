Debian: RcppAnnoy, Buster in the AWS Marketplace, and Reports From Sylvain Beucler and Jonathan Carter RcppAnnoy 0.0.15 A few days ago, a new release 0.0.15 of RcppAnnoy got onto CRAN while I was traveling / attending the wonderful celebRtion 2020 for the 20th anniversary of the R 1.0.0 release. RcppAnnoy is the Rcpp-based R integration of the nifty Annoy library by Erik Bernhardsson. Annoy is a small and lightweight C++ template header library for very fast approximate nearest neighbours—originally developed to drive the famous Spotify music discovery algorithm. This releases makes great strides towards avoiding long-standing SAN/UBSAN issues. Upstream author Erik has been most helpful, as has been the feedback and input from two downstream users of RcppAnnoy, namely Aaron and James. This 0.0.15 release addresses one key, and longstanding, SAN/UBSAN issue. It is actually rather tricky as the code, for efficiency reason, bounces at the edge of what can be done. But a small rearrangement suppresses one such message which is good. We also got a hint from CRAN (thanks for that as always) to re-read one section of Writing R Extensions to make alloca more portable so that Solaris does not have to cry, and Bill Venables kindly helped with a small correction to the docs.

Buster in the AWS Marketplace When buster was first released back in early July of last year, the cloud team was in the process of setting up some new accounts with AWS to be used for AMI publication. For various reasons, the accounts we used for pre-buster releases were considered unsuitable for use long term, and the buster release was considered to be a good logical point to make the switch. Unfortunately, issues within the bureaucracy of both SPI/Debian and AWS delayed the complete switch to the new accounts. We have been publishing buster AMIs using a new account since September of 2019, but we have not been able to list them with the AWS Marketplace. This has reduced the visibility and discoverability of the AMIs and lead to numerous questions on the mailing lists and other forums.

Debian LTS and ELTS - February 2020 Here is my transparent report for my work on the Debian Long Term Support (LTS) and Debian Extended Long Term Support (ELTS), which extend the security support for past Debian releases, as a paid contributor. In February, the monthly sponsored hours were split evenly among contributors depending on their max availability - I was assigned 20h for LTS (out of 30 max) and 8h for ELTS (max) of which I did 7h.

Jonathan Carter: Free Software activities for 2020-02 This month started off in Belgium for FOSDEM on 1-2 February. I attended FOSDEM in Brussels and wrote a separate blog entry for that. The month ended with Belgians at Tammy and Wouter’s wedding. On Thursday we had Wouter’s bachelors and then over the weekend I stayed over at their wedding venue. I thought that other Debianites might be interested so I’m sharing some photos here with permission from Wouter. It was the only wedding I’ve been at where nearly everyone had questions about Debian! I first met Wouter on the bus during the daytrip on DebConf12 in Nicaragua, back then I’ve eagerly followed the Debianites on Planet Debian for a while so it was like meeting someone famous. Little did I know that 8 years later, I’d be at his wedding back in my part of the world. If you went to DebConf16 in South Africa, you might remember Tammy, who have done a lot of work for DC16 including most of the artwork, bunch of website work, design on the badges, bags, etc and also did a lot of organisation for the day trips. Tammy and Wouter met while Tammy was reviewing the artwork in the video loops for the DebConf videos, and then things developed from there.

Software: Nikita, GVls, Dust3D and Delta Chat Nikita version 0.5 released - updated free software archive API server Today, after many months of development, a new release of Nikita Noark 5 core project was finally announced on the project mailing list. The Nikita free software solution is an implementation of the Norwegian archive standard Noark 5 used by government offices in Norway.

GVls 0.14.0 Released GNOME Vala Language Server, GVls, 0.14.0 has been released! GVls has been integrated with GNOME Builder and now is its default Vala Language Server!

Dust3D 1.0.0-rc.1 Released Today with New Improved Features! ust3D 1.0.0-rc.1 Released Today: Dust3D is a 3D modelling application, which is mainly used to create anime characters for games and movies. This application has more than 1000+ default anime 3D model characters and it can be used to create the games instantly. Yesterday, the team released the latest version of Dust3D model software 1.0.0-rc.1 version. This new version have many new essential features, updates and bug fixes.

Delta Chat – Telegram / Whatsapp Like Messenger over Email Delta Chat is a free open-source Telegram or Whatsapp like messenger that works on Linux, Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android. Delta Chat doesn’t have its own servers but uses the most massive and diverse open messaging system ever: the existing e-mail server network.